Netflix has always been extremely tightlipped about data surrounding their shows and flicks, particularly the OGs. It’s a very rare day when they reveal that something has smashed a record, heck, they even disabled the function that allowed folks to rate their content for other users to see.

So the only way for us to know what’s killer and what’s not is through the reviews, and Just Jared has just compiled a ranking of this year’s Netflix original films based on their Rotten Tomatoes rating and the findings are hella intriguing.

At the absolute bottom of the list is Ben Affleck and Anne Hathaway’s film The Last Thing He Wanted, which was released back in Feb, and copped an abysmal 6% rating (ouch).

And here’s the top five of 2020 so far, featuring some obvi picks like Taylor Swift and Michelle Obama’s docos and teen chick flick sequel To All The Boys.

Note that there are a coupla ties on the list.

5. Extraction / All the Bright Places / The Love Birds (68%)

4. Horse Girl / Lost Girls (71%)

3. To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (75%)

2. Taylor Swift: Miss Americana (92%)

1. Uncorked / Becoming (93%)

