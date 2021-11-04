Carole Baskin’s lawsuit against Netflix to halt the use of footage depicting her in Tiger King 2 was dismissed by a federal judge just hours after she filed it. Fucken RIP.

Baskin, who was portrayed as the ‘villain’ on Netflix’s hit series Tiger King, filed a complaint in federal court on Monday where she and her husband tried to stop Netflix from launching the new season, over claims the footage was being used without her permission.

In her complaint, Carole Baskin said that Netflix had no right to use leftover footage from the first season for its follow-up series Tiger King 2, which features her heavily in the trailer.

“Defendants’ unauthorised use of the film footage of the Baskins and Big Cat Rescue secured by Royal Goode Productions under the Appearance Releases will cause the Baskins irreparable injury for which the Baskins have no adequate remedy at law,” the suit reads.

Baskin said that she didn’t want her image to be used in the new series because “Tiger King 1 was particularly harsh and unfair in its depiction of the Baskins and Big Cat Rescue”.

She also cited the “the over-arching implication” in Tiger King that she was involved in the disappearance of her first husband in 1997 is, which she says is false and damaging.

However, just hours after Baskin and her husband filed the lawsuit, a judge dismissed their request for a temporary restraining order and ruled that the footage doesn’t cause any harm that can’t be compensated.

“While the Court understands the Baskins’ frustration, it does not appear that inclusion of Defendants’ footage of the Baskins will cause any immediate harm that cannot be compensated with monetary damages,” Judge Virginia M. Hernandez Covington said on Monday, Deadline reports.

That doesn’t mean the lawsuit is entirely resolved though — the judge decided not to take any position on whether the Baskins can seek a preliminary injunction on the issue moving forward.

“Importantly, the Court merely finds that the Baskins are not entitled to the extraordinary remedy of a temporary restraining order, which would be entered before Defendants have had an adequate opportunity to respond,” she added.

“The Court takes no position on whether the Baskins will be able to establish entitlement to a preliminary injunction.”

Tiger King 2 is scheduled to be released on November 17 on Netflix. You can watch the trailer below.