It’s been a bloody packed day in the film and television areas – the Lizzie McGuire revival has been put on hold, Atlanta will make its return in 2021, and Archer season 11 premieres in May – but it just got even bigger because the Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 7 trailer is here. And it whips ass.

The season 6 finale was CHAOTIC to say the least, but it pretty much ended with Holt demoted because… Wuntch. Holt has lost the respect of everyone, even Cheddar, who only poops for Kevin now. Heartbreaking.

Based on the trailer, Noine-Noine deal with an assassination attempt and Holt and Jake Peralta (who outranks Holt now, right?) work together to track down the culprit. There’s also a lot of ass-kicking, literal new heights, a glimpse of Adrian Pimento (Jason Mantzoukas), a peek at guest star / SNL alum Vanessa Bayer, and a fabulous voice-over.

Doug Judy (Craig Robinson) will also pop up sometime during the season for his usual once-per-season antics. B99 teased his return on Instagram late last year.

The good people at SBS will fast-track the episodes from the US, so no need to… ya know.

You can catch the premiere of season 7 on SBS at 8.30pm on Friday, 7 February. Not to mention, first up is a double episode.

Look at that title image. The ’80s vibes is so strong.

NOINE-NOINE.

The beloved series has already been renewed for an eighth season, which is just toight. It’s hard to think this show was once cancelled, but let’s not dwell on the past any longer.

Surely, there’ll be a ninth – NINE – season of Nine-Nine. Surely.

You can catch season 1 to 5 on Netflix now, and season 6 drops on Saturday which gives you plenty of time to get up-to-date for season 7.