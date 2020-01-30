I don’t know about you lot, but I am bloody keen for some new Brooklyn Nine-Nine. And now that season 7 is just around the corner, NBC has slowly been gifting us some teasers and behind-the-scene action. The latest little morsel of gold even comes with a mini recap.

In said video, Andy Samberg, Melissa Fumero, Andre Braugher, Joe Lo Truglio, Terry Crews, and Stephanie Beatriz talk us through the upcoming season, including what to expect.

So at the end of season 6, Captain Holt is demoted to a patrolman. I’m sorry if that is a spoiler for you, but it’s literally in the trailer and this video. I’m not purposely being a dick, I swear! Anywho, Sergeant Terry has been promoted to lieutenant and he’s running the joint now.

Samberg says there’s more “shenanigoogans” (I honestly don’t know how to spell this word, more “rumbling and tumbling”, and more “crime cracking”.

“If you thought these episodes was packed with stuff before, get ready,” Beatriz teases, reminding me of her real voice.

There’s a lot of fresh content in here that I won’t spoil for ya, so go ahead, chuck it a view.

Earlier this week, NBC also released the first 99 seconds of the season premiere. In a classic cold open, the Nine-Nine are debating who would win in a fight if they couldn’t use their arms. Meanwhile, “THERE’S BEEN AN ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT”.

It’s already so good.

The premiere double episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 7 hits SBS, 8.30pm on Friday, 7 February.