Saturday night’s election result completely blew our collective asses off and we’re 100 per cent here for it. With all this in mind, here are all the best reactions to Labor’s historic victory. I think I can speak for most of us here when I say “holy fucking shit”.
Before we get properly stuck into this reactions rabbit hole, I think the shitposters of Australia deserve a big pat on the back. They really brought their A-game last night and as far as national heroes go, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better smattering of cooked reactions.
Without further ado, let’s get this reactions ball rolling.
Thank you Australia. pic.twitter.com/58ZHJCRIlO— Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) May 21, 2022
Things Scott Morrison doesn’t hold:— Toilet Paper Australia (@toiletpaperaus1) May 21, 2022
1. A hose
2. Government
Just called Mr Albanese to tell him it won’t be easy under himself— Scott Morrison Former PM of Australia (parody) (@ScottyFromMktg) May 21, 2022
Jordan Peterson quits twitter and Scott Morrison & the conservative get voted off the island… I can finally achieve orgasm again. #auspol— Reuben R Kaye (@ReubenKaye) May 21, 2022
mining company executive jobs— Aus Gov Just Googled (Not Really) (@GovGoogles) May 21, 2022
ICACs can’t be retrospective, can they?— Scott Morrison Former PM of Australia (parody) (@ScottyFromMktg) May 21, 2022
I was about to quit anyway— Scott Morrison Former PM of Australia (parody) (@ScottyFromMktg) May 21, 2022
Wait, is it— Scott Morrison Former PM of Australia (parody) (@ScottyFromMktg) May 21, 2022
Ok now send’em home please pic.twitter.com/z8jZE55Zf8— marquelawyers (@marquelawyers) May 21, 2022
Anthony Albanese becomes the first prime minister to have hosted Rage on the ABC. #auspol #ausvotes pic.twitter.com/qS53WN2YDZ— Liam (@LiamJClarkson) May 21, 2022
A grateful nation is crying with you.— Grace Tame (@TamePunk) May 21, 2022
And who said I didn’t smile at the prime minister? pic.twitter.com/srvgZYU40z
I’m crying.— Kon Karapanagiotidis (@Kon__K) May 21, 2022
The deep relief is overwhelming me.
We showed tonight we are stronger than fear.
Thinking about all the people seeking asylum & refugees who at least have hope now.
The work begins on Monday to make it a reality.#AusPol2022 #auspol #AusVotes22 #ausvotes
So looks like Kath Deves' pronouns are was/were— Fourier Transgirl (@HowVeryEri) May 21, 2022
Absolutely bulldozed. #AusVotes22 #auspol #ScomoNoMo pic.twitter.com/c7Vt9aCWHy— Dr Stephen Morgan (@stemorgs) May 21, 2022
wish i was slut dropping to the 'theres a hole in your budget' god awful song at the club rn— Melanie Bracewell (@meladoodle) May 21, 2022
JUST IN: Craig Kelly will be holding a press conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping #AusVotes22— The Shovel (@TheShovel) May 21, 2022
What a night to be in Australia!— Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) May 21, 2022
BRB just sending Craig Kelly an unsolicited text.— Kirsty Webeck (@KirstyWebeck) May 21, 2022
Linda Burney is set to be the next Minister for Indigenous Affairs.— Sarah Collard (@Sarah_Collard_) May 21, 2022
First Aborignal woman to be elected to the House of Representatives.
She’ll be the first Aborignal woman to hold the portfolio.#auspol #AusVotes22
May 21, 2022
Albo was quick to get this onto his desk#AusVotes22 pic.twitter.com/CVt9NoiL31— Reid Parker (@ReidParker_) May 21, 2022
It was #BinNight, and the women of Australia took the rubbish out.— Callie B (@calanthe_b) May 21, 2022
Frydenberg has incredible “Dad saying a couple of words at a 21st after twelve crown lagers” energy here.— Ben Jenkins (@bencjenkins) May 21, 2022
Loose unit Albo celebrates win by doing shoey on stage pic.twitter.com/tcX9qFI9Ca— The Chaser (@chaser) May 21, 2022
Celebration in street as Australia marks never having to hear “There’s a hole in your budget” song again— The Chaser (@chaser) May 21, 2022
has anyone checked on rupert— Scott Ludlam (@Scottludlam) May 21, 2022
See ya later #auspoll2022 pic.twitter.com/rMZplPf80c— Sally McManus (@sallymcmanus) May 21, 2022
So there you have it, folks.
Those are your most *chef’s kiss* reactions from the 2022 federal election.
BUT WAIT there’s more! Just because election night is over and the reactions are shitposted across the internet doesn’t mean the election fallout is over.
The teal independents experienced a massive swing last night. You can read our quick explainer on who exactly they are right here.
For a big ol’ recap of the entire night’s events, you can read back through our live blog here.
For Anthony Albanese’s celebration speech, suss this link.
For all our election coverage in one place including other reaction collections, crack open this badboy.
