Saturday night’s election result completely blew our collective asses off and we’re 100 per cent here for it. With all this in mind, here are all the best reactions to Labor’s historic victory. I think I can speak for most of us here when I say “holy fucking shit”.

Before we get properly stuck into this reactions rabbit hole, I think the shitposters of Australia deserve a big pat on the back. They really brought their A-game last night and as far as national heroes go, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better smattering of cooked reactions.

Without further ado, let’s get this reactions ball rolling.

Things Scott Morrison doesn’t hold:



1. A hose



2. Government — Toilet Paper Australia (@toiletpaperaus1) May 21, 2022

Just called Mr Albanese to tell him it won’t be easy under himself — Scott Morrison Former PM of Australia (parody) (@ScottyFromMktg) May 21, 2022

Jordan Peterson quits twitter and Scott Morrison & the conservative get voted off the island… I can finally achieve orgasm again. #auspol — Reuben R Kaye (@ReubenKaye) May 21, 2022

mining company executive jobs — Aus Gov Just Googled (Not Really) (@GovGoogles) May 21, 2022

ICACs can’t be retrospective, can they? — Scott Morrison Former PM of Australia (parody) (@ScottyFromMktg) May 21, 2022

I was about to quit anyway — Scott Morrison Former PM of Australia (parody) (@ScottyFromMktg) May 21, 2022

Wait, is it — Scott Morrison Former PM of Australia (parody) (@ScottyFromMktg) May 21, 2022

Ok now send’em home please pic.twitter.com/z8jZE55Zf8 — marquelawyers (@marquelawyers) May 21, 2022

Anthony Albanese becomes the first prime minister to have hosted Rage on the ABC. #auspol #ausvotes pic.twitter.com/qS53WN2YDZ — Liam (@LiamJClarkson) May 21, 2022

A grateful nation is crying with you.



And who said I didn’t smile at the prime minister? pic.twitter.com/srvgZYU40z — Grace Tame (@TamePunk) May 21, 2022

I’m crying.



The deep relief is overwhelming me.



We showed tonight we are stronger than fear.



Thinking about all the people seeking asylum & refugees who at least have hope now.



The work begins on Monday to make it a reality.#AusPol2022 #auspol #AusVotes22 #ausvotes — Kon Karapanagiotidis (@Kon__K) May 21, 2022

So looks like Kath Deves' pronouns are was/were — Fourier Transgirl (@HowVeryEri) May 21, 2022

wish i was slut dropping to the 'theres a hole in your budget' god awful song at the club rn — Melanie Bracewell (@meladoodle) May 21, 2022

JUST IN: Craig Kelly will be holding a press conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping #AusVotes22 — The Shovel (@TheShovel) May 21, 2022

What a night to be in Australia! — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) May 21, 2022

BRB just sending Craig Kelly an unsolicited text. — Kirsty Webeck (@KirstyWebeck) May 21, 2022

Linda Burney is set to be the next Minister for Indigenous Affairs.



First Aborignal woman to be elected to the House of Representatives.



She’ll be the first Aborignal woman to hold the portfolio.#auspol #AusVotes22 — Sarah Collard (@Sarah_Collard_) May 21, 2022

Albo was quick to get this onto his desk#AusVotes22 pic.twitter.com/CVt9NoiL31 — Reid Parker (@ReidParker_) May 21, 2022

It was #BinNight, and the women of Australia took the rubbish out. — Callie B (@calanthe_b) May 21, 2022

Frydenberg has incredible “Dad saying a couple of words at a 21st after twelve crown lagers” energy here. — Ben Jenkins (@bencjenkins) May 21, 2022

Loose unit Albo celebrates win by doing shoey on stage pic.twitter.com/tcX9qFI9Ca — The Chaser (@chaser) May 21, 2022

Celebration in street as Australia marks never having to hear “There’s a hole in your budget” song again — The Chaser (@chaser) May 21, 2022

has anyone checked on rupert — Scott Ludlam (@Scottludlam) May 21, 2022

So there you have it, folks.

Those are your most *chef's kiss* reactions from the 2022 federal election.

BUT WAIT there's more! Just because election night is over and the reactions are shitposted across the internet doesn't mean the election fallout is over.

