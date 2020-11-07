Thanks for signing up!

The election is finally over. Joe Biden won, Donald Trump lost, and Lizzo officially wins the best celebrity reaction.

Is there anything that sums this up better than Lizzo telling Trump “bye bitch” before speeding off on a jet ski? There is not.

It doesn’t feel real. After days of counting, Pennsylvania – and its 20 Electoral College votes – was finally called for Joe Biden, pushing him past the crucial 270 votes needed to claim victory and setting this whole thing in motion.

“My god it feels like I just took off a weighted blanket, unhooked my bra and taken out my extensions all at once,” Chrissy Teigen tweeted.

“Four year exhale,” Timothée Chalamet said on his Instagram stories.

In a slightly different tune, Seth Rogan made this very good point: “They did this shit on Saturday so we could get fuuuuuuuuuucked up.”

God, can you imagine being in the USA right now?

Anyway – you’re not reading this for the analysis of Trump’s sad, pathetic attempts to hold on to power. You’re in it for the celeb reactions, so let’s jump right in.

Chrissy Teigen

My god it feels like I just took off a weighted blanket, unhooked my bra and taken out my extensions all at once — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 7, 2020

Billie Eilish

Jordan Peele

You’re fired. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) November 7, 2020

Jonathan Van Ness

I know it’s time to let the divisive rhetoric go & move on as a nation. But really quick before we do, FUCK YOU CHEATING ASS LOSERS!! @realDonaldTrump @IvankaTrump @EricTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) November 7, 2020

Sacha Baron Cohen

Donald—you’re out of work and I know I offered you a job. But your performance this past week was tragic and sad. Offer rescinded. — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) November 7, 2020

Jameela Jamil

A MINIMUM OF FOUR YEARS OF @MayaRudolph EVERYONE. pic.twitter.com/FI6vBRX9VC — Jameela Jamil ???? (@jameelajamil) November 7, 2020

Seth Rogan

They did this shit on Saturday so we could get fuuuuuuuuuucked up. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 7, 2020

LeBron James

Ariana Grande

Barack Obama & Michelle Obama

(Yes, they count as celebs.)

Kim Kardashian

Florence Pugh