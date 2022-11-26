After an onslaught of wackos, yahoos and silly buggers doing their best to derail Dan Andrews, the premier and his government have convincingly won the Victorian state election. So, as is the tradition at PEDESTRIAN.TV, let’s take a look at some of the most satisfying internet reactions and right-wing meltdowns following Saturday night’s result.

First up, someone needs to check on Sky News host and former Chief of Staff to Tony Abbot — Peta Credlin.

For the entire campaign, Credlin had described the election as “a referendum on the most power hungry premier in living memory,” as per Sky News.

Well. How’d that go for you, Peta?

“Mr Speaker, Mr Speaker, I hereby move that this picture be framed and sent to the Louvre” pic.twitter.com/bA4Ytvkuza — 💧🌱Michael Springer🕯 (@MichaelSpring17) November 26, 2022

It’s truly giving Ja’mie from Summer Heights High.

School bully realises her friend isn’t dux. pic.twitter.com/FPQLvRV05N — Rhys Muldoon (@rhysam) November 26, 2022

Next up we had far-right anger merchant Andrew Bolt.

Bolt published a delicious display of his own ineptitude on election night, suggesting the same premier who just won an outright majority should… get this… “quit”.

This thought bubble was promptly popped by Andrews, who, in his victory speech drove home the idea that “hope always defeats hate”.

Stooonin’.

The Herald really throwing their whole ass into raging against the dying of the light. pic.twitter.com/6sSVkzBsK5 — Cam Tyeson (@camtyeson) November 26, 2022

Meanwhile on the 7News election desk, former Victorian Labor Premier Steve Bracks was spitting fire.

Bracks told the Herald Sun (which Bolt writes for) that it had “zero influence” over the Victorian electorate it published “150 negative stories on the Labor Party”.

Former Victorian Liberal Premier Jeff Kennett then attempted to float that the ABC reflected a similar level of bias, albeit from a left-wing perspective.

It was truly bizarre viewing.

Bracks roasts the Herald Sun for campaigning with the Liberals.



Kennett felt the burn, having written some of the rubbish.#auspol #springst #VicVotes2022 pic.twitter.com/2N9xGFdOTW — Squizz (@SquizzSTK) November 26, 2022

Jeff Kennett struggling to find new things to be wrong about. #VicVotes2022 — Tony Martin (@mrtonymartin) November 26, 2022

Victorians have the opportunity to give Murdoch a total kick in the teeth by supporting Premier Dan Andrews' mainstream, stable progressive Labor government. If you look at Murdoch’s vicious smear campaign, it has all the tricks his goons use in America poisoning US politics. pic.twitter.com/ip4aO2CzTN — Kevin Rudd (@MrKRudd) November 24, 2022

A few more spicy takes appeared on Twitter by people you wouldn’t invite over for a cup of tea.

Melbourne Demons player Tom McDonald posed a deep, philosophical question for us all to stew on.

i guess going from a private school and then into a professional football club might not have given you any perspective on reality. — drunkill (@drunkill) November 26, 2022

Then, Sky News contributor Prue MacSween threatened us all with a good time.

The Victorians have spoken. They get what they deserve — Prue MacSween (@macsween_prue) November 26, 2022

There was also a smorgasbord of quippy takes on offer from every other side of politics that wasn’t the far right.

Please enjoy this hand-picked selection.

BREAKING: Dictator Dan has won another democratically run election, in classic dictator style #VicVotes2022 https://t.co/G7ARjQek8O — The Shovel (@TheShovel) November 26, 2022

If Andrews calls a lockdown during his acceptance speech I will have nothing but respect for his comedic timing…. #VicVotes2022 — Danny McGinlay (@dannymcginlay) November 26, 2022

Dan better open his victory speech with, 'Is everybody right to go?'#VicVotes2022 — Tarang / तरंग (@tarang_chawla) November 26, 2022

You know how long I've been waiting for the right moment to post this meme? 🤣#VicVotes2022 https://t.co/c6HHbzh6MJ pic.twitter.com/EklR56a2PB — Rohan Connolly (@rohan_connolly) November 26, 2022

Tonight is a rejection of those who seek to divide us

A rejection of those who seek to undermine our democracy

A rejection of the politics of racism & hate

A rejection of politics that make us fearful not hopeful

A rejection of extremism

Well done Victorians #VicVotes2022 — Kon Karapanagiotidis (@Kon__K) November 26, 2022

Let’s hear a bit more about the stairs. I want to hear what they think — Martin Pakula (@MartinPakulaMP) November 26, 2022

Atrocious behaviour from the Victorian Socialists. A particularly aggressive campaigner insisted he had ‘got my nose’ and refused to return it — The Beer Drinker (@discobisquet) November 26, 2022

It’s ok he’s used to being disappointed. pic.twitter.com/YFRP5xIH5s — Troy (@TroyHallam) November 26, 2022

And there you have it, folks. The best, worst and spiciest takes from the Victorian State Election for 2022.

Join us again for the upcoming NSW state election on March 25 2023.

In the meantime, why not reacquaint yourself with the juiciest right-wing meltdowns from May’s federal election?