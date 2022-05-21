Move aside, democracy sausages. Political pastries and election cakes are here to disrupt the election day snack monopoly. We’ve crawled through the internet to bring you the yummiest treats from the nation’s polling booths. Nom-nom-nom-nom-noooom!

Perhaps one of the front-runners for the punniest menu board is this absolute cracker. My personal favourites include “The Josh Fried’N’Berg and the Albacheesy which would absolutely go down a treat after standing in line performing a bitta’ civic duty.

Local democracy sausage be punny pic.twitter.com/ljzi26lWwS — Simon Sharwood (@ssharwood) May 21, 2022

Next up is this wholesome as heck primary school menu. It comes complete with pictures (for the visual learners among us) and syringes for old mate Novak. 11 out of 10 for attention to detail. 12 out of 10 for yumminess.

Next, we got a tribute to the ABC’s chief psephologist Antony Green. For those of us who didn’t know what that was until two seconds ago (ahem, me) — a psephologist is someone who studies elections and voting statistics as per the Cambridge dictionary. Knowledge is power!

Next up we’ve got this adorable collection from the ABC. I think the best ones here are the Angus (beef) Taylor sausages and the Dutton’s Chocolate Buttons. They’re the only thing related to Peter Dutton that I even wanna remotely put in my mouth hole. Good DAY, sir!

I know we said we were done with democracy sausages but the snags just aren’t the main attraction here. Get a loud of Ollie and Cooper. HOW CUTE? Someone quick, tell me what polling booth this is and I’ll zip down there. I don’t even care if it’s in a different state.

Now that the sun’s gone down I think we’re allowed to crack open the top shelf. A hard-earned democracy thirst quench is what’s needed right now. Perhaps even more so depending on tonight’s results.

