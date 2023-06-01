Zooey Deschanel Is Blonde For Her Latest TV Gig & I’ve Never Seen This Woman Before In My Life

Zooey Deschanel, known her for her chocolate locks and wispy, long front fringe that perfectly encapsulates her cute, quirky, ~nOt LiKe OtHeR gIrLs~ vibe, has done the unthinkable: she’s gone blonde.

Okay, maybe it’s not unthinkable, but it’s always jarring when you see a celebrity change their look. Especially someone like Deschanel, who has been sporting her iconic ‘do since I first fell in love with her as the cool music teacher in Bridge to Terabithia.

That film came out in 2007 —16 years ago — and yet Deschanel has exuded the same “I’m not like other girls, I’m brunette” vibe all these years. She carried her look into 500 Days of Summer (2009), where she also played a quirky brunette, and New Girl (2011-2018) where she… also played a quirky brunette.

Don’t get me wrong, I do love this about her: I accept our quirky queen.

It’s her thing. Yes, she was blonde when she appeared in Elf way back in 2003, but that was two decades ago and she was still very clearly Zooey Deschanel.

Which is why, upon seeing her new hair, I feel like I have never seen this woman before in my life.

Behold, blonde Zooey Deschanel:

Who is she????? (Source: Instagram @zooeydeschanel) No, really, I don’t know her. (Source: Instagram @zooeydeschanel)

The new hair is the for Deschanel’s upcoming appearance in Apple TV+ series Physical. Per Variety, Zooey will play Kelly, a former TV star who gets into the aerobics business.

This is NOT the face of a ditzy woman who would move into an apartment with three men or be an indie music teacher that takes her country kids on trips to the city while their best friend drowns in a creek… Sorry, got a bit carried away there. Bridge to Terabithia was something else.

Anyway, I have to say, this look is still a slay. Just a different kind of slay.

We’ve graduated from hot but approachable college girl who’s into videogames and likes pizza, to corporate girlboss MILF who is just about to have a coming-of-age where she divorces the husband she’s too good for and chases her dreams of becoming a news anchor at Fox.

Honestly, own that Stepford wife look! We love to see it.

Image source: Getty Images via JB Lacroix.