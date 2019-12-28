Actor Zac Efron was reportedly rushed to Australia for treatment last week, after suffering what has been described as an “extraordinary life-or-death medical emergency” in Papua New Guinea.

Reports are just coming out that the 32-year-old arrived at Brisbane airport with a medical evacuation team, suffering a “form of ­typhoid or similar bacterial infection”.

Efron was reportedly admitted to St Andrews War Memorial Hospital in Spring Hill. His condition was described as “stable”, and he remained there for several days for treatment.

While medical rescue officials have not confirmed that Zac Efron was the patient, they did say that they “retrieved a US citizen in his 30s from PNG to Brisbane for medical attention in Australia.”

He was able to return home to the US on Christmas Eve, after being given the all-clear by doctors.

It is understood that the actor was in Papua New Guinea to film a new TV show, a survival adventure series entitled Killing Zac Efron. Per the official synopsis:

“In Killing Zac Efron, Zac heads deep into the jungle of a remote island to carve his own name in expedition history. Zac is going all-in, falling off the grid for 21 days with nothing but basic gear, a guide partner and a will to survive.”