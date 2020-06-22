Old mate Zac has apparently been Efron’ing about the streets of Byron Bay amid the pandemic, as more and more locals come forward confirming their sightings of the East High School hunk of spunk around town.

As reported by Daily Mail, rumours are abuzz that Efron landed in the northern NSW town before international borders shut down.

And the alleged run-ins keep on comin’. Take Tarsha Whitmore, for example, who recently fuelled the Efron-sighting fires: “Don’t mean to alarm anyone but Zac Efron was literally eating at the same cafe as me when this was taken.

Now, if you don’t mind, here are some points pertaining to the similarities that Efron shares with the Loch Ness monster:

They’re beloved beasts.

They’re both rumoured to be residing in their respective locations (Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands, Byron Bay).

Although there is no picture evidence of their existence in these respective locations, people are swearing that they’ve seen them, and rumours are continuing to swirl by the day.

Both entities have remained relatively off-grid on Instagram this year.

This wouldn’t be the first time Efron has sent an Aussie town into a frenzy thanks to his holy presence (I’m looking in your direction Ulladulla Coles).

Fondly remembering the time that Zac Efron was spotted in my hometown Coles in the late 00s, effectively sending the teen population into a meltdown — ℭ???????????????????????????? (@courtwhip) June 14, 2020

Anyway, I’m happy that these rumours exist, because it’s now given me the opportunity to re-share Troy Bolton‘s immaculate “Bet On It” choreography from High School Musical 2. Roll the tapes:

zac efron deserved an oscar for this performance pic.twitter.com/aFxjuXvu5W — ً (@thefaceboook) June 16, 2020

Twinkle Town is shaking.