Kyle Sandilands copped an invite to the birthday party of one Zac Efron over the weekend. Stranger things have happened, but here we are. And with Kyle being Kyle, of course he has goss to share.

In case you missed it – and I sincerely doubt that since “Zac Efron”, “Spotted”, and “Byron Bay” have dominated entertainment headlines for months now – Zac has been living it up in the coastal town ever since international lockdowns hit.

Locals have casually spotted Zac swanning around the Bay, most recently with his Aussie girlfriend Vanessa Valladares.

On Monday’s episode of The Kyle & Jackie O Show podcast, host Kyle said he and his girlfriend, Tegan Kynaston, were invited to the surprise birthday party by Vanessa.

“She’s lovely, couldn’t get a lovelier, more sweet girl,” he said. “She put the whole thing together, she’s a sweetheart.”

He continued, “Everyone that you would think would be at that sort of place was there. I’m not going to go through every single person, but there were rockstars, movie stars, television stars – a very cool Byron sort of a crowd.”

Classic.

While Kyle didn’t name too many names, The Daily Telegraph‘s sources said Chris and Liam Hemsworth were invited to the party, although the paps didn’t grab a shot of them. Their dad, meanwhile, was snapped arriving at the party with tennis legend Pat Rafter.

Kyle said INXS drummer, Jonathan James Farriss, also attended the party, and that Chris and Liam might’ve slipped in towards the end of the night… when things got a bit fuzzy for him.

The Voice host Renee Bargh was also pictured attending the party.

Melissa McCarthy was apparently on the invite list as well, she’s currently filming Nine Perfect Strangers in the area with Nicole Kidman and Manny Jacinto.

Anyway, Kyle said it was a super intimate gathering, about 25 to 30 people. And while Kyle called it a night rather early, he met up with the crew again the next day for dinner.

They managed to escape the cameras, though.

“We were right out the front of a restaurant [Treehouse on Belongil], mind you, right on the balcony, right on the street,” he said.

Someone start a Deuxmoi Instagram account for local Zac Efron sightings, honestly.

All in all, it was just a really chill birthday weekend.

“He absolutely loves Australia, he’s in love with this girl – Vanessa,” Kyle said. “They’re lovely, beautiful couple, they do everything together, just very sweet and lovely.”