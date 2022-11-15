Oi Sydney peeps, are you in for a rootin’ tootin’ good time this weekend? Well mates, do we have the event for you! To celebrate the release of Yellowstone Season 5 (only on Stan), the local streaming giant is turning Surry Hills bar Surly’s American Tavern into The Dutton Ranch Watering Hole.

What the bloody hell does that entail, you ask?

Um, what doesn’t it entail?

Firstly, there’s Yellowstone-themed food on offer (think Beth’s Brisket Box and John’s Buckin’ Burgers) as well as a special limited edition Dutton Lager from Young Henry’s that will be flowing on tap.

The venue will also host some sick-ass activities from Fri-Sun to get fans all pumped for the brand spanking new eps of Yellowstone (which just dropped on Stan, BTW! I literally cannot stop thinking about that first ep).

Here’s the fun and, best of all, FREE events taking place.

Friday November 18 – BULL ROPIN’ & RIDIN’

Time: All day!

What: The dreams of cowboys. Swing by Dutton Ranch Watering Hole to test your rodeo skills on the Bucking Bronco and chow down some $15 wings and tinnies, available all day long.

Saturday November 19 – LIVE MUSIC

Time: Between 6pm – 8pm.

What: We’re hosting a hootenanny. Head on down for games & live music from honky tonk crooners, Amber Rose and James Ellis and The Jealous Guys plus $15 Brisket & Beer deals all day long.

READ MORE Tell Us What You Wanna See In Yellowstone Season 5 & You Could Win Tix To The Syd Event

Sunday November 20 – TAIL TWISTING TRIVIA

Time: Between 4pm – 6pm

What: Fancy yourself a Dutton Ranch insider? Test your Yellowstone knowledge with this tail twistin’ trivia night. $250 bar tab and Yellowstone merch up for grabs plus $15 Burgers & Bourbon food deals all day long. YEEHAW!

Yellowstone Season 5 is now streaming on Stan so have a peek before immersing yourself in the IRL Dutton Ranch Watering Hole.