Just Gonna Say It: Yellowstone’s Beth Dutton Is One Of The Best TV Characters Of All Time, Period

Like everyone else on the planet, my love and obsession for Yellowstone knows no bounds. I’m naturally losing my mind at the start of season five — which just dropped on Stan, btw. Do I have a fantasy of running away to Montana, living on a ranch and riding horses with cowboys? Yes, yes I do.

I binge-watched the first four seasons on Stan while stuck down with ol’ COVID in the New Years wave, and it was during this time my love for Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) grew strong.

Unable to interact with anyone and isolating by myself, I grew attached to a fictional character which is very normal and cool.

But it was during this heavy Yellowstone watching time of my life that certain characteristics of Beth reminded me of myself, just in a very less violent way and with 100% less cowboys in the picture.

The likeness between myself and Beth was also noticed by my family members (who are also Yellowstone fanatics), so much so that this is a real exchange between myself and my dad.

Some call it “bitchy”, I say it’s real baddie energy. And maybe it’s my own country roots coming through (Tamworth baby!), but there really is something special about Kelly Reilly’s character.

And I believe this so much, that I reckon Beth Dutton is the best character not only on Yellowstone but maybe EVER, and I will die on this hill goddammit! And here’s why.

She’s not afraid to stand up to the big boys of Yellowstone

God I just want to have balls as big as Beth’s because she gives zero fucks. Since we got introduced to Beth, she’s had no shortage of enemies while working to protect Yellowstone‘s Dutton Ranch.

The woman plays the long game when she has as grudge to settle too, like when she ended up on bad terms with her former boss Bob Schwartz (Michael Nouri), she got her revenge by taking control of Market Equities’ controlling interest in her new job. She fired Bob and took his job as president of the company’s Montana Division… power move much?

There’s also been some classic Beth encounters with Jacki Weaver’s Caroline Warner, and one thing is for sure, Beth doesn’t ever back down. Unfortunately, her “brother” Jamie (Wes Bentley) also falls into the “enemy” category… but that guy is a jerk, so I’m Team Beth on that Yellowstone feud.

Beth rocks a pantsuit like no one else

Business-cowgirl chic is a hard dress to pull off, but Beth manages to do it… Every. Single. Damn. Time.

They always say you should dress for the job you want, not the job you have. Well, Beth dresses for being a bad bitch.

Recently, I needed to get shit done, so I channeled my inner Beth Dutton and I did not regret it. I put on my most professional outfit, walked like I owned the Yellowstone ranch and got revenge on everyone who has ever wronged me. (Okay, I’m slightly exaggerating, but the confidence boost was great.)

She got married in this

If I ever get married, I would want to do it like Beth did, wearing a gold mini dress, fur coat, and kidnapping a priest to officiate the wedding.

Beth and Rip’s (Cole Hauser) love story is long and not without its complications, which we are finding out more about with Yellowstone‘s flashbacks, but this is a love story I am 100% about.

When she loves, she loves hard, and she knows Rip is her cowboy. It’s a match made in Montana.

Her undying loyalty

Beth’s loyalty to her father John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and the ranch is probably what Yellowstone fans resonate with most. There isn’t much she hasn’t done or been through, including going through some pretty horrific attacks. But she stands strong and doesn’t back down.

While her brothers Jamie and Kayce (Luke Grimes) have made selfish choices, Beth holds true and there is never any doubt which side she is on.

When speaking about the ranch and her dad, she said: “His dream is my Alamo… and I will die on the fucking wall defending it”. Like sorry but this is a VIBE and I love it.

Her big hats

Sure, Beth’s collection might not be as big as Daddy Dutton’s but she knows how to rock a large hat and if you see me out wearing a hat like Beth, please mind your own business.

We can only hope season five brings us more Beth in hats. It’s what we deserve.

You can catch Yellowstone in all its big-hatted glory exclusively on Stan. And from Nov 18-20, check out Sydney’s pop-up Dutton Ranch Watering Hole for Yellowstone-themed food, bevs and trivia.

Amy Stevenson is a freelance writer and Yellowstone lover based in Sydney. You can follow her on Instagram HERE.