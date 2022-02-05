Following up on the huge success of the first four seasons, the number one drama on U.S. cable TV Yellowstone is set to make a return to Aussie TV screens. It’ll all be airing on Stan and to that we say “YEEEEEE-freakin-haw”!

The series follows the Dutton family, who control the largest cattle ranch in the United States.

Led by legendary Oscar-winning actor Kevin Costner the show has been nominated for Screen Actors Guild Awards as well as Producers Guild of America Awards. So, when season five eventually rolls around on its trusty steed, you know you’ll be in for a rip-roaring return to form.

Costner is joined by an ace-high cast featuring Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham all of whom are getting back in the stirrups for the next season.

Yellowstone season four’s premiere clocked an impressive 14 million total viewers while the finale raked in over 15mil, which is literally more than half the population of Australia.

Every episode of Yellowstone is now available to watch on Stan when you finish clearing up those hay-bales.