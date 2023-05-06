After five rootin’ tootin’ seasons, Stan’s epic Western series Yellowstone will be shutting up shop. But don’t get your boots in a twist (is that even physically possible???) because there’s a very special sequel surprise ahead for die-hard fans.

Yes, it’s true. The fifth and final season (which has been split into two parts) of Yellowstone will kick off this November.

Starring Oscar-winner Kevin Costner alongside Aussie actors Finn Little and Jacki Weaver the finale looks set to blow if the the previous season’s final episode is anything to go by.

Season four’s finale literally hit 15 million viewers in the US alone. That’s over half of Australia. That’s three New Zealands!

Fans who’ve been following around with the off-screen drama, as well as the on-screen drama, may have seen this announcement coming from a country mile away.

There’s been no shortage of piping hot tea being spilled on behind-the-scenes antics which we’ve covered extensively here.

It’s not all bad news though.

Variety is reporting there’ll be a sequel series in the works that’ll debut on the Paramount network in December and later Paramount+.

“Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits – from 1883 to Tulsa King,” Showtime CEO Chris McCarthy told the publication.

“I am confident our ‘Yellowstone’ sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life.”

Adding to McCarthy’s comments, CEO of 101 Studios David Glasser told Variety that “The Dutton story continues, picking up where Yellowstone leaves off in another epic tale.

“We are thrilled to bring this new journey to audiences around the world.”

No beans have yet been spilled regarding the precise plot or the casting, however, Matthew McConaughey‘s name was thrown around when news broke of a Yellowstone spin-off series.

Who’s to say?

Every episode of Yellowstone can be watched on Stan.