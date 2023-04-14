Yellowstone fans, get ready to start boot scootin’ because your dreams might have just become a reality with an on-screen couple taking their luuuurve into the real world.

Hassie Harrison and Ryan Bingham, stars of Stan’s hit series Yellowstone, have hard-launched their relo on Instagram, making fans collectively swoon. BRB, yeehawing into the sunset.

The actors took to Instagram to announce their budding romance, confirming the relo with a pic of them giving each other a big ol’ smooch.

DOWWWW.

They poetically stood in front of a burning fire, with Bingham fittingly captioning this pic, “more than a spark”.

Hassie lovingly commented, “I love you, cowboy. 🥰.”

Well hot diggity dog.

On the hit series, Bingham plays former convict turned ranch hand, Walker, while Harrison plays ranch hand and barrel racer, Laramie. The fictional pair meet and fall in love with each other on the Dutton ranch.

Understandably, fans have been losing their shit.

“I’m hearing hearts break around the world, mine included,” one person commented on the Instagram post.

“I guess what happens at Yellowstone doesn’t stay there anymore,” another said.

One commenter claimed they saw the two getting together from a mile away, referencing their on-screen chemistry. “From the very first moment I saw you on Yellowstone I KNEW it! I swear to God! Flipping Fantastic! What a great couple.”

“Not cool that you did Lloyd like this,” another wrote, referencing Laramie’s former boo on the show.

Another demanded more Yellowstone romance: “Yessss!!!! Ok Lainey and Ian next???”

The pair’s post comes amidst reported Yellowstone production dramahhhh, with speculation as to whether Kevin Costner is planning on leaving the show.

Costner’s potential absence sparked worries that the show was nearing its end of days, but Paramount exec Keith Cox has said that the network is “very confident he will continue with the show.”

Yeehaw!