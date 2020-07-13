With MasterChef Australia 2020 officially at the pointy end of the competition, I’ve come to realise that my nights of watching wholesome / insane cooking is coming to an end. So to soothe my withdrawals, I’ve put together a list of where you can find all your favourite MasterChef Back to Win contestants online and in person (if lockdown allows it).
Reynold Poernomo
KOI Dessert Bar
Location: 46 Kensington St, Chippendale NSW 2008
May as well start this all off with the golden boy, hey? Scrolling through the KOI feed is a very bad idea if you have not eaten much in the past couple of hours.
Can confirm his desserts are as good as they look. Also, the golden snitch is available in-store now.
View this post on Instagram
Will you catch it? Will you taste victory? Will you earn superstardom for House KOI? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Witches & Wizards of Sydney, rejoice, for you have been summoned to KOI's Dining Room to try your hand at catching the cunning and sensationally-spectacular 'Snitch'.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Only the fastest, most willing and able seekers will be able to do so, so be quick! Tag your team, grab your blooming broomsticks and fly on over to the Dining link in our bio to inscribe your details onto our bookings parchment for a chance at glory.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Some key rules:⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 1) Available only at KOI's Dining sessions, from Thursday to Sunday evenings.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 2) Not available for muggles, half-bloods will be accepted. #KOIDiningReturns #KOIDessertBar
If you’re not in Sydney, you could always try and re-create it?
If you want more, you can also check out KOI Dessert Kitchen, otherwise known as the ultimate dessert experience, at Shop 3/62-66 Blaxland Rd, Ryde NSW 2112.
Monkey’s Corner
Location: 40 Kensington St, Chippendale NSW 2008
Reynold and his brother are also behind Monkey’s Corner, a 20-seater space offering modern Japanese dining and inventive cocktails. The bar is now taking reservations.
My god.
Emelia Jackson
Emelia, or Smiling Assassin as my mum likes to call her, is a Melbourne-based cake maker. She also teaches classes on desserts and cakes, by the way.
If you would like to place an order, you can get in touch via the online form or send an email to contact@emeliajackson.com. You can visit her website, right HERE.
Look at this, this is a CAKE.
Emelia is so, so, so, so good at what she does.
One more.
Laura Sharrad
Nido Bar | Pasta
Location: Shop 2/160 King William Rd, Hyde Park SA 5061
I am so hungry.
Laura has also published a cookbook called My Italian Kitchen.
Callum Hann
I bloody love Callum, he’s such a quality bloke.
Callum is the director of both Sprout and Dietary Hawk. The former is a cooking school and the latter is an online training platform focusing on dietary requirement management. Sprout’s currently offering online cooking classes, if you’re keen.
View this post on Instagram
Sprout at Home is our new online cooking platform teaching you to cook quick, easy and healthy recipes anytime you want in the comfort of your own home! If you want to try Sprout at Home for free, email sprout@sprout.edu.au with the subject line SPROUTATHOME and we’ll send you access to 5 free classes. @sproutadl #sproutadl
Reece Hignell
Human sunshine Reece uses his Instagram to share classic baking and plant based recipes. Mostly baking though. He also accepts commissions, I believe.
I don’t understand how this frosting works, but I respect it.
If you want to learn how to make his perfect lemon tart, Reece will be hosting some sessions at Reynold’s KOI Dessert bar.
Poh Ling Yeow
Since being the runner-up on MasterChef Australia season 1, Poh has gone on to do a lot. She has two cookbooks: Poh Bakes 100 Greats and Same Same But Different. She also has two cooking shows: Poh’s Kitchen and Poh & Co.
Jamface
Location: Leader St, Wayville SA 5034
On Sundays, Jamface also opens up shop at the Adelaide Showgrounds Farmer’s Market.
Tessa Boersma
You can find a whole bunch of Tessa’s recipes on her website, including a couple of her MasterChef winners. You can also join her mailing list to keep up to date with all her latest collaborations and recipes.
View this post on Instagram
A three layer carrot cake with cream cheese icing for my mums 60th birthday ???? . . I didn’t want to fuss around with anything too complicated so opted for something simple (I don’t classify myself as a @katherine_sabbath cake maker so this works for me ????????????) . . PS I will be serving a big bowl of extra icing on the side cause cream cheese icing is the bombbbb ????
Brendan Pang
Bumplings
Location: 1 James Street (Corner Beach Street), Fremantle 6160
Sweet angel Brendan is the owner of Bumplings and the author of This Is A Book About Dumplings. The joint serves up Chinese and Mauritian-style food, and my mouth is watering.
Oh my god.
View this post on Instagram
Crispy bottomed chicken and ginger dumplings available for your catering needs ???? More info will be available soon on our new website. In the meantime, if you would like to chat about how we can cater for your event please send an email to info@bumplings.com.au ????????
View this post on Instagram
GREAT NEWS! I have a second batch of signed copies of “This is a Book About Dumplings” available now on my website (link in bio). To each and every one of you who have purchased a copy so far, I can’t thank you enough. And for all you Perth peeps, watch this space because tickets are out soon for my book signing @bumplingsperth on July 19th. Big love ????
Khanh Ong
Khanh has a YouTube channel and it’s all I care about now. He’s so chaotic, oh my god.
He’s also releasing a book this month called A Gay Guy’s Guide to Life Love Food. Not to mention his You Are Loved t-shirts – $10 from every purchase supports LGBTQI+ youth organisation Minus18.
Look at this lil’ bun.
Sarah Tiong
Sarah is the author of the recently released cookbook Sweet, Savory, Spicy. It’s currently the #1 bestseller in Southeast Asian food on Amazon. ONYA SARAH TIONG.
Behold, how to make Sarah’s crispy pork belly and green beans, wok fried with Thai red curry paste.
View this post on Instagram
What a fantastic response to last night’s photo of my Crispy Pork Belly and Green Beans Wok Fried with Thai Red Curry Paste. So many of you asked for a recipe video, so here we are! INGREDIENTS 150g @australianpork Pork Belly, skin on, sliced into 0.5cm thick pieces 1 Tablespoon fish sauce Ground black pepper Salt 2-3 Tablespoons plain flour 1 cup of neutral oil (grapeseed, rice bran, etc) 2 cloves garlic, finely minced 150g green beans, trimmed and cut into 1-2 inch lengths 4-5 Thai red chillies, sliced (optional) 1 heaped Tablespoon Thai red curry paste 1 large handful picked Thai basil leaves (or regular green basil) 4-5 kaffir lime leaves, centre vein removed, finely shredded METHOD (1) First, mix together the pork belly, fish sauce, a generous pinch of pepper and a light pinch of salt. Mix well. (2) Then add the flour, a tablespoon at a time and stir in between to evenly coat the pork belly. (3) Then heat up about a cup of oil in a wok or frying pan on medium-high heat. Once hot, add the pork belly in two or three batches, frying each batch for 1-2 minutes and flipping the pork over mid-way to cook both sides. Drain the pork on paper towels. (4) Once all the pork is cooked, drain off most of the oil, leaving about 1-2 tablespoons in the wok or frying pan. Turn the heat up to high. Then stir fry the garlic and the beans for 4-5 minutes until the beans are cooked through and are getting some colour on them. Season with salt and add the fresh red chillies, if using. (5) Add the crispy pork to the beans, stir well and then add the curry paste. Mix thoroughly, adding a tablespoon of oil if needed to loosen the paste up. Stir fry for 1-2 minutes. (6) Add half the basil into the mixture, stir fry for another 20 seconds, then remove from heat. Garnish with the kaffir lime leaves and remaining Thai basil. NOTE: If you prefer a sweeter flavour, add 1-2 teaspoons of sugar at step 5. However, most curry pastes will contain sugar. Just adjust to your preference. ❓QUESTION: Would you like me to show you how to make Thai red curry paste from scratch? Let me know in the comments! — #cook #masterchef #chef #food #foods #foodie #porkbelly #thaifood #th
Simon Toohey
Simon, the plant-based food enthusiast, is the co-founder of the Sustainable Earth Network. It focuses on good news and good food from around the world. If you’re looking for some wholesome salt-of-the-earth content, follow Simon.
Jess Liementara
Jess is absolutely killing at the moment. She recently started her own YouTube channel and is the author of A Zest of Jess. Jess also runs an online cake shop where you can suss out custom cakes, macarons, and assorted tarts.
Look at this, bloody hell.
Tracy Collins
Tracy fronts Frond and Farro, a collection of accomodation around the Barossa Valley. Think sustainably sourced food as well. It’s all positively dreamy.
View this post on Instagram
Exciting stuff!! Beautiful homewares coming soon to my lifestyle and accommodation business @frondandfarro Unique and handcrafted homewares will be available online soon. First to be released will be a small range of beautiful locally handmade plateware, which I have collaborated in designing and creating with the talented Matilda and Suzanna from @really_useful_pots Currently working with the prototypes I couldn’t resist but share. Part of the beauty in creating the pieces is about appreciating and enhancing what nature already does so well. I am always mindful about how we can enhance our sensory experiences and in turn enhance our sense of wellbeing. These beautiful pieces have been thoughtfully created and curated so they can be treasured and used for years to come. I will keep you posted as we get closer to releasing the range, so stay tuned! X #barossa #barossavalley #locallymade #frondandfarro #handmadepottery #homewares #lifestyle #masterchefau
Sarah Clare
ILHA
Location: 23 Mary St, Cygnet TAS 7112.
You can find Sarah Clare at her Ilha Restaurant, which offers modern Australian dining.
Hayden Quinn
There’s a whole bunch to look at in Hayden’s corner. On his website, you can find recipes, travel guides, and his travel show Taste of Australia. You can watch his series on 10Play.
View this post on Instagram
We are back! We've had an awesome time filming the second season of Taste of Australia with Hayden Quinn … and here's a quick look at some of the adventures we've had and the wonderful people we've met! The first epsiode is on @channel10au Saturday July 25th – just four weeks away! Mark the date! #TAHQ #tasteofaustraliaHQ @hayden_quinn @boomtownpictures // // @australia @visitnsw @tourismnsw @nswnationalparks @cobramestate @weberbbqausnz @weberstoreaustralia @jeepaustralia @deanos_trout_farm @tenterfieldcreekorganics @waterloostationnsw @belsbakery @ricardoestomatoes @mentges_master_meats @elena_burraduc_buffalo @greatcampingadventures @melandapark @brooklyn.marina @saltwater_harvest @berrydonutvan @buenavistafarm @hallfamilyorchards @blackwattleyarn @clonakillawines @charliearnott1 @juneelicoriceandchocolate @kimoestate #visitnsw #visitaustralia #bundyiculturaltours #lovensw #holidayherethisyear #NewSouthWales #SeeAustralia
Amina Elshafei
Amina, who we must protect at all costs, is a paediatric nurse by day. But that doesn’t mean her Instagram isn’t filled with extremely homely food content.
View this post on Instagram
Lunch today: baked marinated #chicken #ribs, #fattoush minus the crispy bread ????, #babaghannouj and #toum. It was homely and #delicious ???? . . . @greenvalleyspicesofficial #salad #garlic #middleeasternfood #arabfood #cookathome #cookingathome #familytime #winnerwinnerchickendinner #chook #healthy
Chris Badenoch
I know I should be talking about food here, but Chris just released Part One of his debut graphic novel with his mate Aaron Harvie. And that absolutely rules.
Rose Adam
The Middle Store
Location: 118 Winston Ave, Melrose Park SA 5039
Rose is the cook and co-owner of The Middle Store, inspired by the team’s Lebanese heritage.
YUM, YUM, YUM.
Dani Venn
I just –
View this post on Instagram
Easy peasy Cheesy Fish Pie with Cauliflower Mash is my new winter warmer you'll want to add to your recipe bank! Not only is it hearty and comforting it's also seriously budget friendly and easy to make. I've used frozen veg and tinned tuna combined with some cream and cheese to make a wickedly good, keto friendly pie that kids will gobble up. Cauli mash makes this pie light and low carb compared to traditional potato and if you like Tuna Mornay, you'll love this. Complete recipe and step by step video on how to make yourself at home on my link in bio under @eastland winter recipes. I love to serve this with a side of sauteed greens too. YUM! ???? @willowcreative
If you’re looking for quality home recipes, Dani’s your gal.
Harry Foster
Harry has a bloody gorgeous Insta, if I do say so myself. He also has a YouTube channel called Off The Beaten Coast, where he explores the country’s seaside and whips up excellent bites.
BIG BOY.
View this post on Instagram
My first snapper! My two mates and I were diving this reef for a good 2 hours, catching crays and shooting fish. The girls pulled the pin because they were getting cold, so we headed back the boat. Not even 10 meters from the boat, these two HORSES were just camped up in the shallows. After basically swimming right over the top of them, the first one spooked and the other one copped a spear to the back of the head. It put up a hell of a fight and ended up ripping off the spear and thrashed out of my arms! I swam around looking for it for what felt like forever but was really less than 10 minutes, then there she was. Perched up under a leaning rock. Within a moment, it was all over! I was so stoked. Haha ???????? Snapper fillets all round! What should I do with the fillets? Let me know! ???????? #sustainableseafood #caughtnotbought #snapper #spearfishing
Ben Milbourne
Charlotte Jack
Location: Tenancy 2/13 – 17 Oldaker St, Devonport Tas 7310
Charlotte Jack is a modern Australian restaurant dedicated to honouring the best of local and seasonal produce.
I still can’t believe Ben went home so early, to be honest.
Courtney Roulston
Courtney is the Sydney Swans AFL team chef, which look – that can’t be an easy job. Full props to her. You can find a handful of delicious feeds on her Instagram, like this massive Greek chicken village pie.
Lynton Tapp
Lynton is the author of the cookbook Outbank Pantry, which you can find right HERE. Over on his Instagram, you can find all sorts of hearty bites like sticky chicken wings and cheesy cauliflower bake.
Image: Instagram / @_jesslemon, @reynoldpoer, @reecehignell