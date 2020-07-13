Thanks for signing up!

With MasterChef Australia 2020 officially at the pointy end of the competition, I’ve come to realise that my nights of watching wholesome / insane cooking is coming to an end. So to soothe my withdrawals, I’ve put together a list of where you can find all your favourite MasterChef Back to Win contestants online and in person (if lockdown allows it).

Reynold Poernomo

Location: 46 Kensington St, Chippendale NSW 2008

May as well start this all off with the golden boy, hey? Scrolling through the KOI feed is a very bad idea if you have not eaten much in the past couple of hours.

Can confirm his desserts are as good as they look. Also, the golden snitch is available in-store now.

If you’re not in Sydney, you could always try and re-create it?

If you want more, you can also check out KOI Dessert Kitchen, otherwise known as the ultimate dessert experience, at Shop 3/62-66 Blaxland Rd, Ryde NSW 2112.

Location: 40 Kensington St, Chippendale NSW 2008

Reynold and his brother are also behind Monkey’s Corner, a 20-seater space offering modern Japanese dining and inventive cocktails. The bar is now taking reservations.

My god.

Emelia Jackson

Emelia, or Smiling Assassin as my mum likes to call her, is a Melbourne-based cake maker. She also teaches classes on desserts and cakes, by the way.

If you would like to place an order, you can get in touch via the online form or send an email to contact@emeliajackson.com. You can visit her website, right HERE.

Look at this, this is a CAKE.

Emelia is so, so, so, so good at what she does.

One more.

Laura Sharrad

Location: Shop 2/160 King William Rd, Hyde Park SA 5061

I am so hungry.

Laura has also published a cookbook called My Italian Kitchen.

Callum Hann

I bloody love Callum, he’s such a quality bloke.

Callum is the director of both Sprout and Dietary Hawk. The former is a cooking school and the latter is an online training platform focusing on dietary requirement management. Sprout’s currently offering online cooking classes, if you’re keen.

Reece Hignell

Human sunshine Reece uses his Instagram to share classic baking and plant based recipes. Mostly baking though. He also accepts commissions, I believe.

I don’t understand how this frosting works, but I respect it.

If you want to learn how to make his perfect lemon tart, Reece will be hosting some sessions at Reynold’s KOI Dessert bar.

Poh Ling Yeow

Since being the runner-up on MasterChef Australia season 1, Poh has gone on to do a lot. She has two cookbooks: Poh Bakes 100 Greats and Same Same But Different. She also has two cooking shows: Poh’s Kitchen and Poh & Co.

Location: Leader St, Wayville SA 5034

On Sundays, Jamface also opens up shop at the Adelaide Showgrounds Farmer’s Market.

Tessa Boersma

You can find a whole bunch of Tessa’s recipes on her website, including a couple of her MasterChef winners. You can also join her mailing list to keep up to date with all her latest collaborations and recipes.

Brendan Pang

Location: 1 James Street (Corner Beach Street), Fremantle 6160

Sweet angel Brendan is the owner of Bumplings and the author of This Is A Book About Dumplings. The joint serves up Chinese and Mauritian-style food, and my mouth is watering.

Oh my god.

Khanh Ong

Khanh has a YouTube channel and it’s all I care about now. He’s so chaotic, oh my god.

He’s also releasing a book this month called A Gay Guy’s Guide to Life Love Food. Not to mention his You Are Loved t-shirts – $10 from every purchase supports LGBTQI+ youth organisation Minus18.

Look at this lil’ bun.

Sarah Tiong

Sarah is the author of the recently released cookbook Sweet, Savory, Spicy. It’s currently the #1 bestseller in Southeast Asian food on Amazon. ONYA SARAH TIONG.

Behold, how to make Sarah’s crispy pork belly and green beans, wok fried with Thai red curry paste.

Simon Toohey

Simon, the plant-based food enthusiast, is the co-founder of the Sustainable Earth Network. It focuses on good news and good food from around the world. If you’re looking for some wholesome salt-of-the-earth content, follow Simon.

Jess Liementara

Jess is absolutely killing at the moment. She recently started her own YouTube channel and is the author of A Zest of Jess. Jess also runs an online cake shop where you can suss out custom cakes, macarons, and assorted tarts.

Look at this, bloody hell.

Tracy Collins

Tracy fronts Frond and Farro, a collection of accomodation around the Barossa Valley. Think sustainably sourced food as well. It’s all positively dreamy.

Sarah Clare

Location: 23 Mary St, Cygnet TAS 7112.

You can find Sarah Clare at her Ilha Restaurant, which offers modern Australian dining.

Hayden Quinn

There’s a whole bunch to look at in Hayden’s corner. On his website, you can find recipes, travel guides, and his travel show Taste of Australia. You can watch his series on 10Play.

Amina Elshafei

Amina, who we must protect at all costs, is a paediatric nurse by day. But that doesn’t mean her Instagram isn’t filled with extremely homely food content.

Chris Badenoch

I know I should be talking about food here, but Chris just released Part One of his debut graphic novel with his mate Aaron Harvie. And that absolutely rules.

Rose Adam

The Middle Store

Location: 118 Winston Ave, Melrose Park SA 5039

Rose is the cook and co-owner of The Middle Store, inspired by the team’s Lebanese heritage.

YUM, YUM, YUM.

Dani Venn

I just –

If you’re looking for quality home recipes, Dani’s your gal.

Harry Foster

Harry has a bloody gorgeous Insta, if I do say so myself. He also has a YouTube channel called Off The Beaten Coast, where he explores the country’s seaside and whips up excellent bites.

BIG BOY.

Ben Milbourne

Charlotte Jack

Location: Tenancy 2/13 – 17 Oldaker St, Devonport Tas 7310

Charlotte Jack is a modern Australian restaurant dedicated to honouring the best of local and seasonal produce.

I still can’t believe Ben went home so early, to be honest.

Courtney Roulston

Courtney is the Sydney Swans AFL team chef, which look – that can’t be an easy job. Full props to her. You can find a handful of delicious feeds on her Instagram, like this massive Greek chicken village pie.

Lynton Tapp

Lynton is the author of the cookbook Outbank Pantry, which you can find right HERE. Over on his Instagram, you can find all sorts of hearty bites like sticky chicken wings and cheesy cauliflower bake.