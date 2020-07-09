If you happen to suddenly have no plans for, say, the next six weeks and are in dire need of a project that might actually break you clean in half, then boy are you ever in luck. Reynold, dessert king of the MasterChef kitchen, brought out his big guns on Tuesday night for his “Snitch” dish; an impossibly intricate sugar-based recreation of the iconic Harry Potter Golden Snitch. And if you looked at that insane shit and thought it looked like a real gas, then the good news is you can now recreate it at home. Y’know, if you’re some sort of kitchen psychopath.

The recipe for the entire Snitch dessert has been made available by Channel Ten, and it is exactly as ridiculous as you’d imagine. Probably more so.

The good news is that, in terms of equipment, it’s not anywhere near as complicated as about 99% of other MasterChef dishes produced this year. Realistically, it’s low on the scale of how much you’ll have to shell out in order to get it done. You’re not gonna have to charge out and buy an entire Thermomix or Blast Chiller for this one. A couple of silicon moulds – one domed, one winged – a spray gun and a siphon gun will get the job done for you. Also a big heap of liquid nitrogen. Which is probably something of an issue for the average home kitchen as far as proper storage goes.

The bad news is that ingredients list is patently absurd, and with most supermarket shelves currently stripped bare you might struggle to pick up everything in one go. I mean, hard to see how anyone’s gonna be able to walk into a Woolies right now and walk out with tonka beans, titanium gelatine, gold lustre, and tapioca maltodextrin right now. Although to be fair the hardest elements to get ahold of right now might literally just be the milk, butter, and flour.

But if you somehow have all of that and are still keen to give this 34-step monster a crack, the recipe can be found either via the 10Play website, or you can cop a squizz at it below.

Reynold’s Snitch

INGREDIENTS

Brown Butter Mousse

150g unsalted butter, cubed

35g milk powder

360g thickened cream

1 vanilla pod, split lengthways, seeds scraped

140g white chocolate callets

1 sheet titanium gelatine, bloomed

Salt

Tonka Bean Caramel

155g glucose syrup

90g caster sugar

200g thickened cream

3 tonka beans, grated

100g milk

70g unsalted butter

Salt

Honey Feather Tuilles

30g honey

75g brown sugar

50g butter

50g plain flour

60g egg white

Gold lustre powder

Roasted Milk Chocolate Ganache

140g milk chocolate callets

100g thickened cream

70g milk

1 sheet titanium gelatine, bloomed

Chocolate Coating

400g 54.5% dark chocolate callets

200g cocoa butter

Gold lustre

Pear Yuzu Sorbet

250g pear puree

120g water

95g caster sugar

85g yuzu juice

18g perfecta

0.6g citric acid

Yoghurt Snow

200g Greek yoghurt

50g milk

50g yuzu juice

85g caster sugar

55g thickened cream

1/2 sheet titanium gelatine, bloomed

Caramelised White Chocolate Crumble

50g white chocolate callets

15g.20g tapioca maltodextrin

METHOD

Preheat oven to 165C. Place 6 serving plates into the freezer. For the Brown Butter Mousse, place butter and milk powder into a saucepan and stir over medium heat to dissolve. Cook until golden and brown specks appear. Pass through a fine sieve and set brown butter aside. Place 180g cream, vanilla pod and seeds, white chocolate, 30g brown butter and drained gelatine into a saucepan over low heat. Stir gently until gelatine has dissolved. Remove from the heat and season with salt. Allow to cool then remove vanilla pod. Using a stick blender, blend in remaining 180g cold cream. Transfer to a large tray and set aside in the fridge to set, approximately 20-25 minutes. Transfer to the bowl of a stand mixer and whisk mousse until light and fluffy. Transfer to a piping bag. Pipe mousse into 5cm round silicon dome moulds and level the surface to remove excess. Place into the freezer for 15 minutes. Using hot water and a 2cm round melon baller, scoop the centres out and return domes to the freezer. For the Tonka Bean Caramel, 105g glucose syrup and sugar into a saucepan and cook until dark golden in colour. Meanwhile combine cream, grated tonka bean, 50g milk and 50g glucose into a saucepan and bring to a simmer. Carefully whisk in hot cream, then butter and season with salt. Remove from heat and allow to cool completely. Once cool, whisk in remaining 50g milk then transfer to a piping bag. Pipe into the cavities of the brown butter mousse domes until just below the surface and freeze until completely solid. For the Honey Feather Tuille, combine honey, brown sugar and butter in a small saucepan and gently heat until fully melted through. Whisk in flour, then egg whites and whisk until smooth. Transfer to the fridge to chill and firm. Spread mixture onto large and small feather silicon moulds and bake for 8-10 minutes. Alternatively, create a template by cutting out and discarding feather shapes from a sheet of acetate. Place template onto a silicon mat and spread tuille mixture over template as thinly as possible. Remove the template and bake as above. Remove from the oven and as the tuilles start to cool, gently peel away the tuille from the mould or silicon mat and gently fold lengthways into feather shapes. A veined mould or a small paring knife can be used on the soft warm tuilles to create a pattern over the tuilles before shaping if required. Set aside to cool and harden. Brush with gold lustre and store in airtight container. For the Roasted Milk Chocolate Ganache, place chocolate onto a lined tray and bake until roasted, about 20 minutes. Remove from oven and set aside. Place cream, milk, roasted chocolate and gelatine into a small saucepan over low heat, without boiling, until gelatine has melted. Using a stick blender, process to combine. Pass through in a sieve and transfer to a piping bag. For the Chocolate Coating, place chocolate and cocoa butter into the bowl and set over a saucepan of simmering water. Allow to melt and reach 45-48C. Pour into the canister of a stick blender. To assemble, remove the mousse domes from the freezer and join together to make 6 spheres. Smooth the seam with a clean finger. Pierce each sphere with a skewer and dip into the chocolate coating until fully coated. Remove the skewer and seal the hole with a warmed palette knife or your thumb. Place dipped spheres onto a silicon mat, ensuring they can’t roll. Transfer the remaining chocolate coating into a spray gun and spray the spheres until evenly coated and velvety in appearance. Place into the fridge to set for 5-10 minutes. Once set, using gloves hold each sphere and gently brush with gold lustre. Set aside in the fridge. For the Pear Yuzu Sorbet, place ingredients into a blender and process until combined. Transfer to an ice cream machine and churn until firm. Place into the freezer until required. For the Yoghurt Snow, place milk and gelatine into a small saucepan and heat over low heat, without boiling, until gelatine has dissolved. Place into a blender along with remaining ingredients and process until combined. Pass through a sieve into a siphon gun and charge twice with cream chargers, shaking well between charges. Siphon the foam into a deep bowl of liquid nitrogen and crush with a slotted spoon to a fine snow. Remove snow and place onto a lined tray. Set aside in freezer. For the Caramelised White Chocolate Crumble, place white chocolate into a glass bowl and microwave until a burn spot appears, then stir gently to melt. Add maltodextrin and whisk until a fine powder is formed. Transfer to freezer for 5 minutes. Combine with the Yoghurt Snow and reserve in the freezer. To serve, place a scoop of sorbet into the centre of each cold serving plate and create a well in the centre. Top each with a golden sphere. Pipe Roasted Milk Chocolate Ganache onto the ends of the Feather Tuilles and attach 2 large and 2 small feathers either side of the spheres. Spoon Caramelised White Chocolate Crumble and Yoghurt Snow around spheres and serve immediately.

Got all that? Might be a good idea to chuck a stiff drink the shopping cart too. Just for afterwards. You’ll probably need it.