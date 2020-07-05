It’s the fight to get into the top five, baby, and with it, we lost a true titan of the MasterChef universe.

Round one kicked off with chef Phil Wood bringing along his potato duchess, which just happens to be the name of my after-hours alter-ego.

It wasn’t just any potato duchess, either, but a potato duchess with shiitake mushrooms and cauliflower.

“Potato Duchess” is the title I dub myself when I accidentally finish an entire family size of chips by myself #MasterChefAU — Lan (@thatslantastic) July 5, 2020

I love potatoes so much that they would be the last food I’d like to eat before I die but this dish is bloody LUDICROUS!! No one needs potatoes cooked 17 ways smooshed through a sieve, piped, baked, deep fried. Phil needs to get out more. #MasterChefAU @masterchefau — Kylie Orr (@KylieOrrWriter) July 5, 2020

It was a tough dish to recreate, and things got off to aa ominous start…

"The hardest part of this challenge is managing time" … Everyone looks at Poh #MasterChefAU — Brandon Black (@Serious_Black96) July 5, 2020

Reynold is up there thinking about how he would have 3D printed a cow, made butter, started a multimillion dollar organic potato farm and still had time to do his hair in 75 mins. #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/mdrop0KESr — Bobby Bandog (@BandogBobby) July 5, 2020

When Phil came over to Callum‘s bench, he was not too pleased about how things were going. Not. Happy. Callum.

Just tell Callum what's done wrong or get stuffed. You're not as cute as you think you're being. Fucksake #MasterChefAU — Maya (@tweetmayatweet) July 5, 2020

For Callum, things just went from bad to worse.

‘They don’t look great’ – Callum. That is an understatement. #MasterChefAU — Bec Derrington (@becderrington) July 5, 2020

When it was time for tasting, Emelia and Laura nailed it. Poh, Callum and Reece… not so much.

Emelia is KILLING THE GAME. She’s so cool. She’s so on top of it. Bish wore a white power blouse in the kitchen she was so confident. #MasterChefAU — Em Rusciano (@EmRusciano) July 5, 2020

Off they went to round two, which was the contestants’ revenge. This time around, they had free reign with the core ingredients of Phil Wood’s potato duchesses: either potatoes, cauliflower or mushrooms. It even stressed out Queen Julie Goodwin herself!

I do not like this stressful show

I do not want my friends to go. I do no like it Cal my pal

I do not like it Reece the beast

I do not like it Poh my bro

I DO NOT LIKE THIS STRESSFUL SHOW! #MasterChefAU — Julie Goodwin (@_JulieGoodwin) July 5, 2020

Poh then had a crisis as to whether or not to do a Chinese dish or an Italian ~redemption~ dish~. From here, things only went downhill for our beloved angel.

Poh this is EXACTLY WHAT I GO THROUGH WHEN I TRY TO DECIDE BETWEEN A WHOPPER OR A DOUBLE BACON DELUXE! I get it girl! I get it. #MasterChefAU — Mark (@Markish_Gambino) July 5, 2020

POH I WILL FOREVER BE YOUR RIDE OR DIE BUT THIS IS STRESSING ME THE FUCK OUT #MasterChefAU — Benjamin Law 羅旭能 (@mrbenjaminlaw) July 5, 2020

Then, literally at the very last minute, Poh abandoned her emulsion and started making a substitute burnt butter sauce instead. Far out.

"10 minutes to go!" Callum: Omg…

Reece: No…

Poh: Can I do a lobster?#MasterChefAU — Andrew Culkin (@CulkinAndrew) July 5, 2020

Poh reminds me of myself at 11:56pm the night an assignment was due. Every. Single. Time. #MasterChefAU — Jenn Leisfield (@miss_guided191) July 5, 2020

Me: can I get a mental health plan doc?

Doc: what’s your main source of stress?

Me: Poh

#MasterChefAU — lizzyhoooooo (@lizzyhooooo) July 5, 2020

The judges’ interference wasn’t helping things, either.

The judges 100% talk to Poh like she’s their teenage daughter:

‘Leave yourself enough time’

‘Text me when you arrive’

‘Don’t be late coming home’ #MasterChefAU — Bro-ren (@Lorenishie) July 5, 2020

#MasterChefAU Andy : ‘I do not need to remind you, but someone is going home today’ Poh: ‘Go buy some socks and leave me alone you twat’ — Dave (@davey0511) July 5, 2020

Does anyone on this stupid show consider that constantly interrupting Poh and yelling “Come on, Poh, hurry up!” might not actually make it any easier, quicker or less stressful for her? #MasterChefAU — Isobel Ardent (@isobelardent) July 5, 2020

You know that thing, where you can touch type and then someone watches over your shoulder and you can’t coordinate your fingers. That’s what they’re doing to Poh. Leave her alone. Let her live, do her thing. #MasterChefAU — Shan (@ShanStar) July 5, 2020

Then, the music petered out into a blur as we watched a frazzled Poh scramble around the kitchen. It was an out-of-body experience, not only for Poh, but for us. The music. The MUSIC. The MUSIC.

I feel like I’m watching Poh’s poignant death scene in a war movie #MasterChefAU — DrFavaBeans (@DrFavaBeans) July 5, 2020

#MasterChefAU oh no, the music behind Poh is NOT good news. like she's already passed on and is in heaven — s_alka⁷ (@twt_Salka) July 5, 2020

That’s Poh going home music if ever I heard it #MasterChefAU — Margaret C (@PBearfiftyfive) July 5, 2020

Let's face it, Masterchef this year would have been a lot less dramatic without Poh's chaotic energy #MasterChefAU — Amber Robinson (@missrobinson) July 5, 2020

Ultimately, the inevitable happened. Australia was heartbroken. Melissa even called Poh “a national treasure,” and she’s not wrong at all.

Hard to put into words what Poh even being on TV meant to me – this part Chinese-Malaysian kid, growing up in a sea of white – and so many other Asian-Australians. What an absolute icon of Australian food. Gonna eat a goddamn century egg this week in her honour.#MasterChefAU — Benjamin Law 羅旭能 (@mrbenjaminlaw) July 5, 2020

Ejecting Poh is like shooting Bambi. It doesnt matter what the context is, it's always wrong. #MasterChefAU — Paul Karp (@Paul_Karp) July 5, 2020

As Poh’s #MasterchefAU campaign ends… so too does 2020’s last chance at redemption. — Michael Lucas (@MrMichaelLucas) July 5, 2020

Poh IS Masterchef, what’s the point in watching this without her? #MasterChefAU — Kiera (@UnderYourPorch) July 5, 2020

Melissa with the goodbye speeches is the greatest addition to this years new judging panel. I’m here for it. And I’m here for Poh’s farewell speech AND Callum’s beautiful words. This is ridiculous. A brilliant farewell. ???????????? #MasterChefAU — Shan (@ShanStar) July 5, 2020

There should be a #MasterChefAU spinoff series where all the judges have to cook for Poh. — Adam Liaw (@adamliaw) July 5, 2020

It was a case of so much talent, but not enough time. Goodbye, Poh. It’s been real.