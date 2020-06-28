Thanks for signing up!

What a classic. Tonight the contestants were told to pick a classic dish and stick to it. No tweaking, no innovating.

The list of dishes to chose from included everything from tarte Tatin to the fabled croquembouche.

But even before the challenge kicked off, people were already dissecting that list.

60 minutes to make fish and chips? Do they have to catch their own fish from the Yarra?#Masterchefau — Marko (@AusLoafer) June 28, 2020

Jock are you even a chef if you can’t pronounce paella correctly?! Please #MasterChefAU — Jake Lee Murnane (@jonnyvain) June 28, 2020

If #masterchefau was serious about showing classic desserts then milo on ice cream would've been on the board*. *Maybe this was the dessert redacted on the blackboard? pic.twitter.com/5Xh38jSgXy — Jess (@_jessticulate) June 28, 2020

Missing from the classics blackboard. Fairy bread – 2 minutes. #MasterchefAU pic.twitter.com/kyBBhz9KuU — AmirCXN (@cxn_amir) June 28, 2020

Bombe alaska is the corona of desserts. It’s the one thing you are guaranteed to get on cruiseships #MasterchefAU — Tree Fiddy Kay (@fiddy_kay) June 28, 2020

Everyone also had flashbacks to simpler days when the croquembouche wasn’t simply glanced-over by the contestants.

The incredible part is that the croquembouche was listed as a 'classics' dish for a regular immunity challenge on #MasterchefAu. Back in season 1 it was THE finale pressure test. How things have changed — Andrew Brown (@AndrewBrownAU) June 28, 2020

I’m beyond disappointed that no-one chose the croquembouche. It’s the original #MasterChefAU classic. — Michelle ???????? (@MichelleMackey1) June 28, 2020

Poh would still be having nightmares about Croquembouche! #MasterChefAU — Brandon Black (@Serious_Black96) June 28, 2020

Once cooking kicked off, the judges stirred shit, as usual.

I adore that Tessa's 'cool, thanks' sounds exactly like my 'get fucked mate'. Her fish looked great. #MasterChefAU — Shroomkin – Social distancing since 2014 (@shroomkin82) June 28, 2020

That was, until Poh and Mel had ~a moment~ crouching by the blast chiller.

this looks like a still from a lesbian romance movie #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/H6KK1pojDE — Jess (@dykeoksana) June 28, 2020

Poh’s moved from the oven to the blast chiller #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/bxHyu8KiDu — Kiera (@UnderYourPorch) June 28, 2020

Poh hanging out waiting for her caramel is honestly me going through life. #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/iqYrl11FUP — Molly (@MolFish97) June 28, 2020

Poh cheating on the oven #MasterChefAU — Laura Jensen (@LauraJcookies) June 28, 2020

I, too, am crouching by my blast chiller. #MasterchefAU — Justin (@1rebelnohorse) June 28, 2020

Poh and Mel crouching down was over dubbed

Mel: Can you believe Reynold dint know there is sponge in a Bombe

Poh: STFU thats crazy #masterchefau — Sir_Baden ????️‍???? (@badenchalmers) June 28, 2020

When it came to advice, there were some, well, interesting discrepancies.

Jock made that worse. "if you didn't have a sponge you'd have been in round two" So you helped him? #MasterchefAU — The Washing Up (@thewashingup) June 28, 2020

Should have just told Tessa to put the capers in there then hey Jock #MasterChefAU — chris (@chrisbmelb) June 28, 2020

In the end, Poh’s creme caramel didn’t set and she went straight through to round two, along with Reynold and Tessa.

In a complete backflip from round one, this time the task was to concoct something completely original. What they came up with was pretty chaotic (but delicious-looking).

Poh is like that kid that says “omg I know you asked for a 2 page essay but I wrote 8 pages and a little reflection piece, don’t yell at me tho????”#MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/fdjNA3c8DJ — Kelly Lynch (@kellylynch771) June 28, 2020

Poh was ultimately able to blow the judges away while Tessa and Reynold finished neck-and-neck. They judges ended up making a decision by sending Tessa home on what some might call a technicality.

Love Tessa but if tacos win over Reynold’s piece of art for a “never before seen” criteria, I am so done with this show #MasterChefAU — Claudia???? (@claudiavdv03) June 28, 2020

Great dish Tessa , jock you little prick , we know you hate her !! #MasterChefAU — Tommy cobs (@Tommycob82) June 28, 2020

Two schools of thought, as always.