Where To Buy Alcohol On Good Friday If You Forgot To Stock Up On Grog Before The Bottle-O’s Shut

To some, this may be a sacrilegious statement, but I believe there’s no time like the Easter long weekend to get on the piss. As a non-religious little lady, I feel like four days out of the work rigamarole allows for at least one day of booze-inspired frivolity. However, due to the laws surrounding alcohol sales on Good Friday, it can be difficult to get your hands on some cheeky grog if you forgot to stock up at the bottle-o earlier in the week.

That’s why I’ve come up with a nifty list of the legislations, (plus tricks and loopholes!) state by state to help you out if you’re in a joy juice decline.

Why is alcohol restricted on the Easter long weekend?

Alcohol being restricted on the Easter long weekend is a tale as old as time — but why is it something locked in with literal legislation?

These days, one of the biggest reasons these laws are in place is to make businesses give their employees a much-needed break.

But as you’d expect, these laws began for religious reasons and are known colloquially worldwide as “blue laws”. They entail restricting or banning certain activities on specific days. Most often, this involves banning business and recreational activities on Sundays.

(Image: Getty)

According to Monash University constitutional law professor Luke Beck, the laws date back to colonial Australia from the 1880s to the early 1900s. He believes that it was a combo of religious groups wanting to ensure rest on the Christian Sabbath and that women’s groups felt alcohol contributed to domestic violence.

“Restricting alcohol is for those reasons protective of women and children in the home,” he told the ABC in 2023, in reference to Western Australia’s liquor laws over Easter.

“Making sure there were laws in place that prevented shops and other businesses like hotels and pubs from opening. That’s the historical origins of these kinds of laws that we see.”

In recent years, many states have had separate discussions to nix these laws altogether to allow for more trade on public holidays like the Easter long weekend.

But we’ll get onto where each state stands with alcohol on Good Friday in 2024 below.



Where to buy alcohol on Good Friday

New South Wales

New South Wales has some of the strictest Good Friday laws in the country, but there are ways to still land yourself a stiff drink.

Liquor and Gaming NSW states that the sale of takeaway alcohol is not permitted. However, from 12pm to 10pm you can rock up to a venue that serves food and order a bevvie with your meal.

Normal trading continues on premises for caterers, airports and vessels, plus accommodation premises which sell alcohol to residents and their guests. So, by that logic, hotel bars could be a go.

Also, venues that have a producer’s licence — like breweries or distilleries — are sometimes able to sell their goodies. This is great news if you’re a fan of heading down to your local brewery to fill up a growler like I am.

I guess I’ll see everyone in Sydney’s Inner West this weekend — AKA brewery central! (Image: Getty)

Victoria

Victoria is in the same boat when it comes to producer licences and they can dish out the goods from 10am. However, the Victorian government allows some shops and venues to trade and sell alcohol if they have a special licence.

Some even have a temporary licence to supply alcohol outside. In my opinion, public holiday day drinking is the best kind. Lucky ducks!

Otherwise, you can head to club venues from 12pm to 1am for a pint.

South Australia

South Australia is one of the loosest states around when it comes to liquor laws but that wasn’t always the case.

Before 2016, South Australians were pretty much unable to get a drop of the devil’s nectar on Good Friday. After some nifty law reforms, the restrictions were relaxed. Now, people can go to a pub or a club for a pint and pick up some takeaway grog too.

Although some venues might decide to close for a much-needed day off, it’s actually been a great decision for business owners — and winemakers — in the region.



Western Australia

In Western Australia, the sale of takeaway alcohol from bars and bottle shops is banned on Good Friday. However, punters can still enjoy some Brew Jackmans with a meal.

But here’s the best bit — if you happen to polish off your meal without entirely finishing your wine, you’re allowed to bring it with you.

“If wine is sold for consumption on the licensed premises with a meal, provided by the licensee, a person may remove any unconsumed portion of that wine from the licensed premises when they leave (s 110(6A)),” states liquor legislation by the Government of Western Australia’s Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries.

So, maybe just get a bottle with the meal?

Plus, if you fancy a boogie, you can stay in a nightclub until 3am. Nice!!!

Fancy a drop? (Image: Getty)

Queensland

In Queensland, the sale and supply of alcohol must stop on the stroke of midnight when Thursday ticks over to Good Friday. Patrons who are halfway through a schooner have until 12:30am to finish their drinks, even if venues have licences that go later.

On Good Friday, venues can sell liquor from 10am until midnight but only if it is with a meal. And — get this — Queensland legislation even has specifics for a meal: “A meal is food that can be eaten with cutlery while seated— for example, roast beef with vegetables, lasagne, a stir-fry or a curry with rice. It is not light takeaway food like snacks, hot chips, an entree or a kid’s meal.”

If you’re down with buying a sit-down meal,you have an hour before and an hour after to get a frothy boy, so maybe see if you can get a couple.

Takeaway alcohol and gambling aren’t permitted on Good Friday, but then it’s all stations go on Easter Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Northern Territory

In the Northern Territory, you won’t be able to get takeaway alcohol. But like the other states on Good Friday, you can head to the pub for a tipple but only if you get a full meal.

I’ll take the lasagna, thanks.

Not what I ordered but that looks delicious. (Image: Getty)

Tasmania

I think I need to get my ass down to Tassie, ASAP. In Tasmania, there are no specific Good Friday alcohol restrictions, just the regular ones that stipulate when businesses can sell alcohol. Hell yeah brother!!!

Australian Capital Territory

Just like Tassie, the ACT has no restrictions on the sale of alcohol or business hours on Good Friday. Why am I not surprised that the state that has all of the politicians has the most flexible legislation? It seems like they all know a guy, or something.

Anyway, there you have it! And, as you might have guessed, alcohol trading is only the tip of the iceberg. If you want to see what other businesses will be open today, and the rest of the Easter long weekend, you can check out our nifty little guide.