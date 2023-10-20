If You Thought You Were Petty, You’ve Gotta Hear This TikToker’s Story Of 15-Year Revenge

I’d always classified myself as rational with a pinch of petty. And by pinch I mean a pinch like the “pinch of salt” my Nonna would put in her pasta sauce but really it was a fkn fistful. But after watching this viral video of a TikToker whose vendetta against a random dude lasts literal years, it turns out that on a petty scale, I come up pretty mild.

TikToker Linda Solley Hurd (@Lindasolleyhurd) shared her bananas story by following a trend which stitches a gal called Susi (@susi.vidal) who says, “Call me crazy if you want but I’ve never liked store-bought pesto.” Same, girl, same.



Anyway, Linda – along with a heap of others following the trend – have stitched with another story they deem to be a little bit batshit and put Susi’s absolutely wild confession to shame. And, let me tell you, Linda’s is a doozy.

According to the now viral vid, Linda has been consistently exacting revenge towards a dude who was rude to her friend over a decade ago. I’ll tell ya what, get you a pal like Linda.

Linda explained that 15 years ago, she’d gone to a comedy show with her pals. When one of her mates stood up, they accidentally bumped into this guy and caused him to spill his drink. Instead of brushing it off, old mate lost it.

“He stands up and calls her a stupid fat bitch, which is categorically not true,” Linda explained.

“He was not hearing her apology and then he spits on her.”

That’s a pretty abhorrent reaction to someone spilling their drink on accident, hey? So when her friend ran to the bathroom, Linda – a queen – confronted him, telling him that he’d just assaulted her pal.

But he didn’t pipe down. Apparently, aggro bro called her an “ugly bitch” so Linda says the most iconic line of the video.



“So we move on with our night, we do not move on with our lives.”

She may be cute but don’t mess with Linda. (Image Source: @lindasolleyhurd / Instagram)

The next day, our girl Linda decides she’s going to exact her revenge and begins tracking the dude down on Facebook. She quickly discovers that he’s a big fan of shows like The Walking Dead and Breaking Bad. Because those shows were being released week-to-week, she decided to create a heap of fake accounts to send him constant spoilers.

“I get on Reddit, I get on all the forums, everything. I make a couple of fake Facebook accounts, I would message him spoilers on a weekly basis,” she admitted.

“He would make these rage-filled Facebook statuses and tweets like, ‘Who is sending me this?’ And block me, and I just pop back up and send him another one.

“It was so much fun.”



She did that for a bit then grew bored of the game. Until she started a new college subject and realised that old mate was in her class.

“It’s political science and he is devil’s advocate for everything. Every trash opinion you could have, he has it,” she explained. After he got on her nerves yet again, she came across his Reddit username and used it to continue her research into what his interests were. Again, she continues her spoilers game until she got bored.

But our story of pure pettiness isn’t over yet, my friends.

Eight years later, queen Linda was scrolling social media and saw her former nemesis was engaged to a friend-of-a-friend that she knows to be “an angel”.

She decided to look up his Reddit username to see what he had been up to out of curiosity and she found some pretty sinister shit. Although she doesn’t go into detail she does say it’s stuff that “if it was your partner, you would wanna know.”

So what did Linda do? She used one of her old fake Facebook accounts to message the friend-of-a-friend screenshots of her hubby-to-be’s Reddit activities. And as a result of Linda’s message, she breaks off the engagement.

“The last I checked, I saw her, she’s got beautiful children and a thriving business and seems to have a happy marriage,” Linda recalled.

“I don’t know what the hell he’s doing, but you shouldn’t assault women and call them bitches.”

SHE SAID WHAT SHE SAID!!!!!

I think we can all agree that if true, Linda’s level of petty is through the roof and that harassing someone on Facebook is pretty shitty behaviour. But also, this guy sounds like a grade-A asshole.

And of course, there’s every chance this story could have been concocted for views, likes, follows and clout. I mean, it is TikTok, after all and the story sounds too bonkers to be true…

But honestly, it’s stories like these that are so bonkers that end up being legit. You can’t write this shit etc.

And if it is fake, well, at least we’ve been taught a free masterclass in pettiness which might just come in handy the next time you see some bozo disrespecting your bestie!