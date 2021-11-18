Well, wasn’t that an interesting two hours of The Bachelorette. I feel like I’ve aged three thousand years because of the way my opinion on Konrad changed every 5 minutes. It seems a lot of viewers felt the same way, with Twitter being totally divided on whether or not his unemployment was actually worth an elimination. Let’s dive in, shall we?

To give you a little context, until the last single date Konrad was not only a frontrunner when it came to winning Brooke Blurton‘s heart, he was also the fan favourite. Everyone was either thirsting over him, sobbing over him, or just wishing him the best — and for good reason. He’s cute, thoughtful, a feminist king — what more could you want? And he’s a carpenter. Or, was.

Getting whiplash from this episode #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/FI2gJDcMuo — Steph the sarcastic sequin (@Steph_Simmons89) November 18, 2021

Konrad introduced himself as a carpenter on the show, and even built Brooke a love seat. But it’s now been revealed that he technically isn’t a carpenter anymore because he quit his job just before the show, and he currently has no career aspirations and instead wants to spend time being free, figuring himself out, etc.

Which isn’t an issue on its own, but it immediately gave Brooke the ick, and she eventually booted him.

Those that defend Konrad reckon Brooke was unfair in not giving him a chance to figure himself out, especially considering it’s not like they’d be married. (Though, isn’t that the end goal for her?).

konrad discovering what he likes to pursue as a job is… something that i am sure would not impact her future with him. he needs to find himself. surely… she can give him patience? it's not like you're going to move in together asap. #BacheloretteAU — taryn ʕง•ᴥ•ʔง (@thereafter) November 18, 2021

does him trying out different jobs really affect you when you're dating? you're not married. #BacheloretteAU — taryn ʕง•ᴥ•ʔง (@thereafter) November 18, 2021

Others said that Konrad quitting his job is not a reflection of his morals, abilities, personality or ethics, and it shouldn’t define him or his relationship. Which is totally fair — work is a capitalist construct anyway, and it’s fine to prioritise happiness. In fact, we should be normalising happiness over career!!! We can dream of more than labour!!

konrad's like BABY I DO NOT DREAM OF LABOUR #BacheloretteAU — big kapha energy (@deelusciousbaby) November 18, 2021

This doesn’t mean he’s unmotivated or have no ambitions. He wants to be HAPPY. He realises who he is and wants to be important outside of some shitty 9-5 job. People are more than their jobs #BacheloretteAU — ???? “go on. i believe in you” (@emma_bobo_) November 18, 2021

BUT. Here’s the thing — Brooke has always wanted stability, and she’s been really clear about it. She spoke pretty openly in the episode about craving consistency in a partner because it was something she was denied her whole life.

konrad thats nice and all but what about Money #BacheloretteAU — emma cooper εїз (@emmaangelx) November 18, 2021

there’s nothing wrong with her wanting stability in her life lol, it’s not that hard to put together #bacheloretteAU https://t.co/7hH2kxj8Tl — harry (@DAYDR3AMFENTY) November 18, 2021

And also, it’s totally fair to want a partner that financially contributes, especially when Brooke is a busy gal between her youth and ambassador work, being a personal trainer, and also being an influencer. The point is, she is making bank and it’s fine to not want a partner that you have to financially support.

One thing I’ve learnt in life is to really look out for your future and make smart decisions. I’m seeing a lot of that from Brooke! #BacheloretteAU — Babygirleva (@Babygirleva3) November 18, 2021

Good question, what is Brooke’s job. Her LinkedIn profile says ambassador, personal trainer, and youth worker. Busy girl. I think the concern is Konrad having absolutely no idea what he wants to do. If he had said influencer that would at least be something.#BacheloretteAU — Adora Herveaux (@adoraherveaux) November 18, 2021

she's said many times she wants stability and her future plan is to have kids, hearing someone be vague about their future plans is a turn off for what she's after, and I say that as a Konrad stan #BacheloretteAU — Tahlia Pritchard (@Tahls) November 18, 2021

And mind you, this is all before Brooke finds out that Konrad recently was crushed in a heart break and probably isn’t ready for something so serious anyway.

At the end of the day, I don’t think this is a convo about red flags, because it’s not a blanket issue. It’s about choosing what’s right for you. If Brooke was at a time in her life where she was willing to experiment, be flexible and try something new, it would be fine. But that’s obviously not what she wants.

“I know no one’s perfect, but I’m trying to find someone perfect for me,” she said tonight, and yeah, that nails it really.

Anyway, it looks like Konrad’s already reconnected with Abbie Chatfield — who honestly, is probably way more compatible on this front. Everyone wins!

You can catch up on The Bachelorette at 10play.