Police Have Released Body Cam Footage Of The Arrest Of Tupac Shakur’s Suspected Murderer

Authorities have released the body cam footage of the arrest of Duane “Keefe D” Davis, who was taken into custody in connection to the killing of Tupac Shakur, who was famously known as “2Pac”.

On Friday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released the moment they arrested Davis in relation to the 1996 killing of the 25-year-old rapper. In the body cam footage, Davis is seen walking towards a police car before he was handcuffed around the wrists and ankles.

Later on in the video, a police officer asked the 60-year-old, “What they got you for?”

To which Davis replied: “The biggest case in Las Vegas history.”

Davis then said the date of when Shakur was killed, “September 7th, 1996”, when the officer asked if his case was recent.

(Image source: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via Associated Press)

As per US news outlet ABC News, authorities and prosecutors allege that Davis was the one who organised the killing of Shakur.

The “California Love” rapper was killed after a spray of bullets was fired from a white Cadilac while he was stopped at a red light in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Prior to his arrest — which took place 27 years after Shakur’s murder — Davis was regarded as a witness to the killing. In his memoir, titled Compton Street Legend, Davis admitted to being in the Cadillac. In the 2019 book, he argued that his nephew Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson was to blame for Shakur’s murder.

According to ABC, Chief Deputy Attorney Marc DiGiacomo described Davis as the “on-ground, on-site commander” who “ordered the death” of Shakur.

Davis was arrested on September 29 and in July, his wife’s home was raided by authorities in relation to the rapper’s murder.

As per ABC News, Davis’ court appearance on Wednesday was cut short after he asked for a postponement. He is expected to return to court on October 19.

Image source: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via Associated Press