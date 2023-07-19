Las Vegas Police Searched A House In Connection With The Long-Unsolved Killing Of Tupac Shakur

Police in Nevada have confirmed they issued a search warrant this week in connection with the killing of rapper Tupac Shakur 27 years ago.

It marks the biggest movement the long-unsolved murder case has seen in decades.

Shakur was shot four times on September 7, 1996 in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. He died six days later, aged 25.

On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the search warrant was executed the day prior at a home in Henderson.

But police didn’t reveal who owned the house, or what they were looking for.

Department spokesperson Aden Ocampo-Gomez said he couldn’t provide additional information, including whether a suspect had been identified, according to the Associated Press.

Las Vegas Police Lieutenant Jason Johansson told the Las Vegas Review-Journal a long time had elapsed since Shakur was killed, but detectives were investigating the cold case once more.

“It’s a case that’s gone unsolved and hopefully one day we can change that,” he told the newspaper.

Shakur attended the Bruce Seldon vs. Mike Tyson boxing match with Marion “Suge” Knight, the head of Death Row Records, at a hotel in Las Vegas before he was shot.

While leaving the hotel, he got into a fight with Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, who had previously tried to rob one of Knight’s associates.

The brawl was broken up by hotel security, and Shakur and Knight left in a black BMW. After making a stop at Shakur’s hotel, they started driving to Club 662. While stopped at a red light near the Las Vegas Strip, a white Cadillac pulled up alongside their car.

Moments later, someone in the Cadillac wound down their window and fired several rounds into the BMW. Shakur was shot four times — twice in the chest, once in the arm, and once in the thigh. He was rushed to hospital, where he died six days later.

No arrests have ever been made in connection to the killing.

Image credit: Getty Images / Bob Berg