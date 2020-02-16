A Trump supporter has gone viral after mistaking a car show attendee for Keanu Reeves. The duo posed together with Trump iconography, alongside a caption expressing delight at the fact that the supposed-Keanu “restores antique bikes and is a Trump supporter!”

The images were originally posted to Facebook group ‘OperationFlagDrop’, a place for people “to post and enjoy pics, videos of Trump 2020 Flag, Sign and Banner drops,” and subsequently went viral after user @ogrods posted screenshots to Twitter.

The OG post has amassed over 5k reacts and 1k shares in a matter of days, and, while a lot of the comments are aware that it’s not Keanu, many earnestly believe it is him… and it’s these comments that are worthy of a Pulitzer.

These above comments are each stunning in their own right. Who’s going to be the one to tell them, though?

Twitter users have had a field day, posting more highlights from the Facebook group comments and suggesting a new name for this Trump-supporting Keanu Reeves lookalike (my favourite is most definitely Canoe).

Canoe. I simply cannot.