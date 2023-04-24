Matthew Perry has come to his senses and admitted the snide remarks he made about Keanu Reeves in his memoir were out of pocket.

While speaking at a panel on Saturday, Perry acknowledged it was “mean” to name Reeves in his book Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing because they literally live on the same street as each other.

“I said a stupid thing. It was a mean thing to do,” Perry said at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on Saturday.

“I pulled his name because I live on the same street. I’ve apologised publicly to him. Any future versions of the book will not have his name in it.”

Uhh, so if he didn’t live on the same street, it wouldn’t be mean? Make it make sense.

Interestingly, it appears Perry hasn’t apologised to Reeves personally, despite their apparent proximity.

“If I run into the guy, I’ll apologise. It was just stupid,” he said.

If it was that “stupid” and they’re so known to each other, you have to wonder why TF Perry included the comments in the first place. To this day, we don’t know what his beef with Reeves even is.

ICYMI, Matthew Perry’s memoir released in November last year and chronicled his devastating battle with addiction.

However, there were several instances where Perry randomly made weird comments about Keanu Reeves, which appeared completely unprompted.

“River [Phoenix] was a beautiful man, inside and out — too beautiful for this world, it turned out,” he wrote in his book.

“It always seems to be the really talented guys who go down. Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?”

Umm, what TF is that supposed to mean?

It’s possible to wish that River Phoenix and Heath Ledger were still alive without wishing that Keanu Reeves wasn’t … — Eugene Scott (@Eugene_Scott) October 26, 2022

At another point, he recalled punching a hole in a wall when he found out Chris Farley had died — which he again followed up with a weird Keanu Reeves sledge: “Keanu Reeves walks among us.”

Obviously, people weren’t impressed with the left-field comments.

We all know Reeves is the darling of the internet — the ONE non-problematic man in Hollywood. And it didn’t help that people already had a sour taste in their mouths because of creepy comments Perry had made about Jennifer Aniston too.

“I’m actually a big fan of Keanu,” Perry insisted in a statement to Deadline responding to the backlash.

“I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologise. I should have used my own name instead.”

Yeah, no.

Considering Reeves was mentioned multiple times, all in equally weird comparisons to dead actors, it really doesn’t feel like a coincidence.

What a mess.