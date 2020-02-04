I am but a simple gal, I see Toni Collette, I click. And that’s what I did this morning after Netflix announced it was re-teaming with the actor for a new original series. A) it’s a thriller and B) it’s Toni Collette. Need I say more?

Collette has scored the lead role in the upcoming drama series, titled Pieces Of Her, based on the New York Times best-selling novel of the same name by Karin Slaughter (what a bloody surname). If you’re unfamiliar with Collette’s past work with Netflix, she starred in the critically-acclaimed series Unbelievable, which came out last September. For her role in the show, Collette was nominated for a Golden Globe.

The show synopsis reads as follows: “In Pieces of Her, a random act of violence in a sleepy Georgia town sets off an unexpected chain of events for 30-year-old Andy Oliver and her mother Laura (Collette). Desperate for answers, Andy embarks on a dangerous journey across America, drawing her towards the dark, hidden heart of her family.”

Well, colour me intrigued.

Naturally, I Googled the book for its synopsis… and reviews. Mystery and crime writer Jeffery Deaver described it as “psychological thriller”, so prepare yourselves.

Not gonna lie, I’m already too invested in this.

Slaughter will executive produce the series, while Charlotte Stoudt (Homeland, House of Cards) will serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner.

Netflix has ordered eight episodes, which is some pretty solid binging material if I do say so myself.

I most recently watched Collette in Knives Out, and bloody loved her in it. If you’ve yet to watch that flick, get on it – it’s very good, and there’s already a sequel in the works.