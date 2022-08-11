Uh… Instagram, luv? We needa talk. Why is it that a photo of a woman’s nips is instantly scrubbed from your platform like it’ll burn retinas yet old grogan Tommy Lee is allowed to have a photo of his dong on there?

For a reason that we’ll die without knowing, the 59-year-old muso posted a completely starkers pic and captioned it “Ooooopppsss.”

Ooooopppsss indeed, on his part and on Insta’s because the almighty app has fallen asleep at the wheel and left the unwanted pic up despite it violating several terms and conditions.

The bloke posted it two hours ago at the time of reporting and it’s somehow still up there.

For those of you with no effing clue who Tommy Lee is, he’s one of the founding members of Mötley Crüe and he famously married Pamela Anderson.

Ah yep, that’s the one. The subject of the Disney+ biodick, I mean, biopic series Pam & Tommy. One in the same.

And if you happened to catch the series (not gonna lie, it’s superb!), you’ll know the dude loves to get it out… yuck.

There’s even an iconic scene in the series where Tommy (played by Sebastian Stan) talks to his dick while high on drugs.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the viral scene, showrunner Rob Siegel revealed the idea for the wacky-ass scene “came from Tommy Lee himself.”

“In his memoir Tommyland. His penis is a character in the book,” Seigel revealed.

“Throughout the book, he has these, I presume imaginary but maybe not, exchanges between himself and his dick.”

Although the series is based in reality (well, Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s version of reality, anyway), “we could get away with it because he was high on ecstasy at that time,” Siegel said.

“I felt like that gave us the green light. I like to think that could have actually happened — at least, in his mind,” he added.

“It was fun to write and not terribly hard; imagining what Tommy Lee’s dick would say is pretty fertile material.”

Catch the scene below, if you dare.

I mean, not that you need to… the real bloody thing is still up on Instagram for the world to see!

Pam & Tommy is now streaming on Disney+.

