Tommy Lee Has Posted His Nutz On Social Media Again & Suddenly I’m Anaphylactic

In today’s edition of ‘If I have to see this then so do you’, Tommy Lee has posted his big fat BALLZ on social media… again.

In the genuinely unhinged Twitter post, Lee eloquently proposed a collaboration with Mr. Peanut, the mascot of American snack food company, Planters.

“Hey @MrPeanut let’s collab!… I’ll bring the NUTZ!!!!🥜,” the Mötley Crüe drummer wrote in a very NSFW shot he posted to Twitter.

Accompanying the Tweet was a stunning photo of Lee’s bare butt with his full fkn SCROTUM on display, gently swinging away in the background.

It’s nuts (ha ha ha).

Honestly, I’m not even sorry. I was having a perfectly wholesome morning, sipping my coffee and munching on some organic sourdough toast before being absolutely violated by these images. Just spreading the love, babes.

Our thoughts are with the tiny gentleman Mr. Peanut who we can only assume has suddenly developed a severe nut allergy. Poor bloke.

The internet wasn’t having it either.

“Reminds me of the time I accidentally saw my grandpa changing,” one person commented.

“Long sac 😭😭😭,” another said, presumably a bot.

One person was merely sceptical about Lee’s ability to “bring the NUTZ” given Mr. Peanut’s extensive experience with the nut business.

“Why would you bring the nuts?” they said. “Planters [have] been in the nut business for over 100 years.”

It’s not the first time Old Mate Tommy has got his kit off.

Back in August, Lee shared his giant monster shlong with the world when he posted a full-frontal nude on Instagram, and holy shit, dude.

The caption simply read: ““Ooooopppsss”.

**GIANT COCK WARNING**

After three hours of it searing holes into people’s retinas, Insta finally removed the pic.

The 60-year-old muso later gave us an insight into why he posted the photo, saying he was on a “motherfuking bender, bro.”

Days later, he mooned a crowd at a Las Vegas show — parading his ass with the words ‘OnlyFans’ written all over it in black marker.

At the same show, he encouraged dudes in the audience to show him their dicks in an attempt to… uh, I’m not sure, really.

“I showed you my shit. They took it down off the internet. … What I’ve done is I have now gone over to a place where you can be free as fuck,” Lee said.

“And you can show anybody whatever the fuck you want, and they don’t fucking take it down.”

The double standards between how women’s bodies are censored versus men’s are quite obvi. Lee’s batshit wild nudes are steadily becoming a regular thing, while women have only just been able to show their nips.

It’s all a bit ha ha ha ha, but like, not in a funny way.

Anyway, RIP to your eye holes. Can’t wait to write about this again in another month or so.