Nothing Is More Haunting Than The Shadow Of Bryce Ruthven’s Cock He Just Posted To Instagram

Married At First Sight (MAFS) villain Bryce Ruthven has the internet in a spin, but this time it’s not because he said something so outrageous your hair stands up on its own. Nope, it’s because of his *shudders* peen.

In case you forgot, Ruthven, who is one of the more controversial MAFS villains we’ve had in our time, is one of the very few contestants who left the show in a relationship and is still going strong to this day. Miracles truly do happen.

He took to Instagram to share honeymoon pics from Phuket, Thailand that he took with wife Melissa Rawson, despite the fact the two officially tied the knot 15 months ago.

The pics were lovely, simple and stunning (if you mentally look beyond Bryce and Melissa). Thailand truly is a place of beauty.

(Source: Instagram @bryceruthven).

(Source: Instagram @bryceruthven).

(Source: Instagram @bryceruthven).

However, one pic had a tiny little detail in it that fans quickly noticed.

READ MORE Can MAFS Villains Actually Make It On Social Media After Pissing Australia Off For 2 Months?

In one of the pics, which showcases Ruthven’s white-as-snow bare ass (I am so sorry you had to look at that), there’s a sneaky little shadow underneath him that showcases his whole cockatrice. The entire shaft. Meat candles in the wind. Etc etc.

You’ll have to squint to see it, but once you do, you’ll wish you hadn’t.

Sir this is INSTAGRAM. (Source: Instagram @bryceruthven).

Commenters rushed to point out the third leg in Ruthven’s pool pic in a bid to ensure they weren’t going crazy.

“Remember there is always a shadow on the ground haha,” wrote one commenter.

“I’m dying lol I was wondering if I was only one to see this now I don’t feel like a dirty old lady, at least not one who’s alone,” wrote another.

Chatting to Yahoo Lifestyle (who endured the brave task of actually speaking with Bryce Ruthven), the MAFS star revealed he didn’t even know the shadow was there when he posted the cheeky pics.

“I didn’t even notice it! I was happy to post the pic, it didn’t bother me,” he said.

“My view of it is YOLO, we were on our honeymoon enjoying ourselves!”

If you had any doubts around whether YOLO was a dead word in 2024, Ruthven using it to explain his cock shadow appearing on the grid should dismiss them immediately.