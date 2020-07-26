New pap pics have revealed a ‘yuge Bachelor In Paradise spoiler, so if ya don’t want the ending ruined, you might wanna click away now (but who can resist?).

Your Bachie boyfriend Timm Hanly was recently photographed smooching a mystery brunette who has now been revealed as his ex-girlfriend of seven years, Briana De La Motte, so it looks like his romance with Brittany Hockley is already donezo.

Timm with his former smooching buddy, Brittany. (Credit: Ten)

According to So Dramatic! podcast, the pair called it quits a few weeks after they left Paradise together and Timm immediately got back with his ex.

“Timm and Brittany are not together [anymore],” podcast host Megan Pustetto claimed, citing unnamed Bachie sources. “They left Paradise together, but Timm ended things with her a few weeks after that, and she was devastated.”

She added: “This week, Timm was spotted with a mystery brunette. She’s his ex-girlfriend who personally confirmed to me after The Bachelorette last year that her and Timm dated for five years and had been on/off for the last two years.

“Timm told Briana just before Angie’s [Kent] season that he was going on the show and she wasn’t happy because they weren’t over yet.”

Timm with last year’s Bachelorette, Angie Kent. (Credit: Ten)

She also claimed that Timm was in contact with Briana during his time on The Bachelorette last year – tsk tsk.

“I am told they were still in contact during Angie’s season. Timm hadn’t gotten over their breakup and would talk about her constantly in the house,” she said.

“They got back together once he was off the show, and they have been on/off since,” describing Timm and Brittany’s relationship as “short-lived.”

Bachelor In Paradise continues tonight at 7:30 on Channel Ten.