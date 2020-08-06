It feels like only yesterday that Angie Kent and Timm Hanly were standing in a gorgeous jungle for The Bachelorette 2019 finale, professing their undying love for one another, despite her choosing Carlin Sterritt as the winner.

But it looks like that rose has well and truly wilted as in recent months, both parties have been flinging shade after shade at each other, the latest coming from Bachelor In Paradise star Timm.

Angie and Timm during last year’s Bachelorette finale. (Credit: Ten)

In a new interview, Timm claims that just after Angie announced that she and Carlin had called it quits last month, she slid into his DMs, asking if they could still be mates.

“She slid into my DMs ­but I just said, ‘Look I don’t think we are going to be friends’,” he told The Daily Telegraph.

“She said she hoped we might be friends and shit after her and Carlin broke up. I was just like, ‘Whatever, relax love’.”

Fucking ouchhhhh.

His wild claim comes just one day after Angie apologised to Australia via Insta for allowing Timm to go so far in her season of Bachie, thus earning him a spot on BIP.

Kent commented on a photo shared by superb Bachelor meme page Bachie Funny that showed Mean Girls character Miss Norbury (Tina Fey) asking the class if they’ve been “victimised by Ciarran Stott” and the faces featured the ladies from this year’s season of Bachie In Paradise.

She wrote: “Sorry Straya’! If I knew sooner, I would’ve sent him and his hype man home second episode when I sent old mate Politician home, because NO ONE fucks with my sisterhood.”

She added, “Sorry that at some point we were all victimised by Regina George.”

Bachie In Para star Kiki Morris responded with “hahaha” while Abbie Chatfield dropped a few praise hands emojis.

Meanwhile Renee Barrett wrote “dead” with laughing emojis.

In the words of the great scholar, Donkey from Shrek, “Celebrity marriages, they never last, do they?”