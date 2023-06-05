3 Spin-Offs Of The Walking Dead Have Been Confirmed & Much Like A Zombie This Series Never Dies

It’s a good bloody day to be a fan of the cult zombie drama The Walking Dead.



On Monday morning, Aussie streaming service Stan announced that it has secured the exclusive rights in Australia to not just one, but three spin-off series all taking place within The Walking Dead universe.

The first to roll out is Walking Dead: Dead City which stars fan favourites Lauren Cohan, who plays Maggie, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays Negan. Set two years after The Walking Dead, enemies Maggie and Negan have no choice but to reunite and team up to search for Maggie’s kidnapped son Hershel (Logan Kim).



They head to the post-apocalyptic city of Manhattan which has been cut off from the mainland, and as a result, the city is filled with all sorts of dangers including some of the scariest walkers the universe has ever seen.



Go on, peep the trailer below.

The Walking Dead: Dead City is only six episodes of zombie-killing goodness, but don’t fret, it won’t be long until the next spin-off series will hit the platform.



Later this year, Norman Reedus will return as his beloved character in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. The series will follow Daryl after he finds himself washing ashore in France, with no fkn clue how he got there. Confused, Daryl needs to find his way back home but as always, it’s a long and arduous journey.



But wait, there’s more. Can you believe it?



While the other two are pretty much ready to go, the final series is still underway and is predicted to land on Stan in 2024.



Although it hasn’t got a name yet, the series will focus on Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne’s (Danai Gurira) relationship. Separated by distance, can the lovers find their way back to each other and rekindle what they had before? Or are they doomed to just…well… exist in a turbulent, dangerous post-apocalyptic world?

Sounds JUICY if you ask me. Lots and lots to look forward to.



But for now, don’t forget to tune in to the first installment of The Walking Dead: Dead City on June 9, only on Stan.



It’s going to be a good one, I can feel it in my zombie-hating loins.



(Image Supplied: Stan)

