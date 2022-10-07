Ten’s new dating show The Real Love Boat is one absolute shipwreck of a series featuring a stunning location, a wild concept and quirky contestants who can’t keep their lips shut.

A coupla stars from the series may have revealed that they end up together via rogue posts and comments on Instagram.

In Wednesday night’s premiere ep, single parents Jay Bonnell and Sally Geach really hit it off and instantly became a fan fave couple.

But do they go the distance and stay together until disembarking? Fans reckon so based on sneaky Insta shots and comments.

Eagle-eyed viewers have noticed that Jay and Sally have both been sharing snaps from Bali at the same time.

Granted every Aussie and their dog is in Bali right now, but still, it certainly supports the theory that they end up together.

And if that’s not enough to convince ya, how’s this: Jay’s father Mark Bonnell commented on one of Sally’s Instagram posts, writing: “You would make a beautiful daughter-in-law. Just saying.”

Sally replied, “Stop it hehe,” followed by heart emojis.

Jay added fuel to the fire, writing: You are a gorgeous girl. Can’t understand why you would want to date only a 9.9 out of 10. Surely you could snag a 10. Love you girl.”

Yeah, the comments are as cringey as Adam Levine‘s DMs, but we’ll take a spoiler wherever we can get it!

Despite the inherent spiciness of the series, it’s sadly bombed in the ratings.

The Real Love Boat debuted with a measly 278,000 viewers on Wednesday night then dropped even lower on its second night to 229,000.

Daily Mail Australia surmised that with ratings this dismal, the show might get axed, bumped to a later time slot or possibly even banished to 10’s streaming platform 10 Play.

For those of you who are yet to abandon ship, The Real Love Boat airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on Network 10.