Disgruntled Cruise Ship Guests Have Slammed The Real Love Boat For Torpedoing Their Dream Vacay

Picture this: your annual leave has been approved. You book a lush getaway on one of the finest cruise ships to sail the sea. You stock up on cruise wear, round up your nearest and dearest and board the great vessel, ready to kick back on the deck chairs and sink Mai Tais while sailing off into the sunset without a care in the world. Only to be handed a sign informing you that a new dating show called The Real Love Boat will also be aboard the ship filming chaotic relationship drama.

Shouldn’t disrupt the holiday too much, right?

Wrong, according to passengers who have slammed the show, claiming it “ruined” their dream vacay.

Apparently normies weren’t informed about the filming crew until they’d already boarded the boat.

Guests were handed a letter informing them of filming which read: “The production team will be filming at various locations and times around the ship. We hope you’ll enjoy getting a behind-the-scenes glimpse of some television magic during your vacation.”

One passenger told Yahoo Lifestyle that she booked a vacay on the cruise ship to celebrate her 50th birthday but had she known that a reality show would be filming aboard during the trip, she never would’ve opted in.

“We would not have joined the ship for my 50th Birthday celebrations had we known the potential disruption at times, as having a set of step ladders straddled across the bottom of my sun lounger for a lighting crew member to start fitting string lights around the sun deck during late afternoon, ready for filming,” she said.

“Trollies of equipment noisily wheeled back and forth, main areas were cordoned off and passengers were flicked out of the way so they could build a set for filming.

“Maybe many passengers were intrigued and felt part of the experience, we were not. Some of the contestants were not careful with ‘cruise conduct’ remarks of making the most of the free drinks were often heard … not a problem in a night club maybe but not this as our main holiday and not a week in Ibiza.”

Tag yourself, I’m the woman reading her phone, pretending a fucken camera crew isn’t killing the vibe behind me. (Credit: Facebook)

Cheers for blocking the view, dickheads. (Credit: Facebook)

Another passenger took to Facebook to blast production, claiming she had her accommodation on the ship “downgraded as they prioritised the crew” instead.

Meanwhile a third passenger told Yahoo Lifestyle that “a few venues [on the boat] were off limits from time to time which was occasionally a little annoying but [filming] was interesting to watch.”

For passengers who got caught in the crosshairs of filming and want to see themselves looking disgruntled on telly, The Real Love Boat airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on Network 10.