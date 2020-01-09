Leonardo DiCaprio is being hailed a hero after reportedly saving a man from drowning in the Caribbean while on vacation in St. Barts, USA TODAY reports.

DiCaprio was on vacay with mates on a boat (ofc) when they heard a distress call for a man who had fallen off a Club Med cruise ship.

The actor’s boat was the only vessel in the vicinity and able to look for him, an insider told the publication.

Leo and his mates searched for the man who was eventually found and rescued about an hour before dark, and a major rainstorm, mind you.

The man had been treading water for 11 hours, according to the source.

“The captain put the man’s chances of survival at one in a billion — like winning the lottery twice,” a source told The Sun.

The report said the Club Med cruise worker — who had “fallen overboard after too much alcohol and a long night” — was severely dehydrated and was given food, drink and clothes before being passed to coast guards. It also claimed he was “minutes from drowning” when he was found.