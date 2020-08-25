Assemble your primary school girl gang ‘cos The Powerpuff Girls is copping a live-action reboot by The CW (AKA the legends behind Riverdale, Supernatural, Arrow, the Charmed reboot etc).

Variety reports that the iconic Cartoon Network series will be reimagined for a new generation of girl power, conveying our three leading lasses (pink leader Blossom, ballsy green gal Buttercup and cute blue bb Bubbles) as ‘disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting.’

As you’ll remember from the good old days, the original series’ premise was that Professor Utonium accidentally created the primary school-aged super team by combining sugar, spice, and everything nice with the mysterious Chemical X.

The show ran for six seasons and 78 episodes between 1998 and 2005. The Powerpuff Girls Movie was released in 2002, while a rebooted animated series began airing on Cartoon Network in 2016.

There have been no casting announcements yet, but stay tuned.