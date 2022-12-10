Taylor Swift will direct a full-length feature film which she wrote herself and I am intrigued, nervous and deeply curious in that exact order.

The singer-slash-occasional-actress-slash-music-video-director will be working with Searchlight Pictures. Studio presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield confirmed the news.

“Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller,” they said per Variety.

“It is a genuine joy to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey.”

This move probably won’t come as a huge shock to Swifties, because Taylor has directed a bunch of her own music videos.

Perhaps most famous is the deeply iconic 14 minute long short film for All Too Well, starring Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink. And yes, sometimes I do still watch it and cry! And that’s OK!

Swift recently released behind the scenes footage of herself in full director mode on the All Too Well shoot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Classic Taylor, reminding us all she’s a director right as huge news about her first feature film drops. Kris Jenner could never.

Swift actually won MTV VMA best direction awards for All Too Well and for The Man. And at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2022, she said she’d be keen to direct a feature film.

“I’d love to keep taking baby steps forward,” she said, per Variety.

“And I think that I’m at a place now where the baby step is not a baby step. It would be committing to making a film.”

At the moment we don’t have any details on the film. I’m desperate for a title and plot synopsis, but it looks like we’ll just have to wait a while.

It’ll also be interesting to see whether Swift’s long-term boyfriend and known actor Joe Alwyn will make an appearance in the flick.

Swift is perhaps most famous for her songwriting, so I’m keen to see how her lyricism will translate into the film’s script.

I’m hoping we get All Too Well (Taylor’s Version) (10 Minute Version) poetry as opposed to “draw the cat eye sharp enough to kill a man” energy.

Sorry Taylor, but I’ve been giggling at that lyric since Midnights dropped.