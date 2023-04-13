Take a quick scroll through TikTok lately and you’re bound to be met with a bunch of people absolutely going apeshit over the trailer of Talk To Me, an Australian horror flick from renowned studio A24.

It’s understandable. The flick has already been dubbed the scariest movie of the year by many, and the news that A24 has picked up an Australian film is news so big, it has people screaming streuth, bloody oath, etc.

Already, Talk To Me has an almost perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes at 97 per cent fresh.

Surprisingly, it’s being directed by twin filmmaker brothers and YouTube sensations, RackaRacka (yeah, the same blokes that used to make Ronald McDonald parody vids).

After making its premiere at Adelaide Film Festival, the horror made the rounds at Sundance Film Festival and SXSW, garnering attention for being the scariest thing people have seen in a long time.

A24 has also just dropped the trailer for the flick, and honestly, it looks so fucked up (in the best possible way).

Take a look:

Naturally, the internet has lost its shit over the trailer, with many being concerned over the fate of the dog.

“Not watching until someone tells me the lil scrumptious dog is okay”, one TikTok comment read.

Another Tiktoker described the movie as “the most fucked up movie experience I have ever had.”

“Think about how fucked up the head scene from Heridatary was,” the TikToker said. “It was that for an hour and a half.”

Honestly, if that’s not selling it, then what is?

Another Twitter user spoke about how much it fucked them up, and how they felt “hollowed out” by this movie.

Yes, just what the doctor ordered.

I saw Talk to Me at SXSW and it fucked me up. It's tense, deeply depressing, filled with grief, and a bleak ending that hit excruciatingly hard.



I can't wait for everyone else to just sit and feel hollowed out by this movie. https://t.co/wvyoLs7ChO — Kate Sánchez⁷ (@OhMyMithrandir) April 11, 2023

Australian A24 horror movie Talk To Me with a spooky kangaroo in the trailer, that is literally cinema pic.twitter.com/kCI8bQmjrA — 🪩Sara🪩 (@saratonin74) April 12, 2023

Ahead, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about Talk To Me, because holy shit Australia is about to get an A24 film omgomgomg.

What’s Talk To Me About?

Talk To Me follows Mia (Sophie Wilde), a young woman who hangs out with some pals who, naturally, decide to have a séance with a mysterious embalmed hand that promises to let them talk to spirits.

Of course, shit hits the fan after the boundary between the real and supernatural world begins collapsing, with supernatural visions beginning to haunt Mia.

Basically, it’s gonna be creepy and spooky and goosebump-inducing and sleep’s #1 enemy.

Who Is A24?

For those not ~in the know~, A24 are the hot kids on the block when it comes to everything film.

A24 is the studio behind the Oscar-winning (and even that feels like an understatement) Everything Everywhere All At Once, and has produced a bunch of top-notch gems, including The Whale and Lady Bird.

But their horror is really where the party’s at. They’ve delivered some of the best horror flicks of the last decade, including Midsommar and Hereditary (protect yo’ neck).

Basically, for film wankers like myself, they’re a really, really big deal.

That’s why it’s even bigger of a deal that they picked up an Aussie flick, guaranteeing that all eyes are going to be on the Australian horror movie scene (which is really fkn good, may I add).

Who Is In The Cast Of Talk To Me?

The cast is filled to the brim with fresh Aussie talent that is guaranteed to be the next big thing.

Sophie Wilde will lead the charge as the character of Mia. Alexandra Jensen joins her as Jade, Joe Bird as Riley, Otis Dhanji as Daniel, Zoe Terakes as Hayley, Chris Alosio as Joss, and Miranda Otto as Sue (yes, that’s Eowyn from The Lord of the Rings).

The film is directed by Adelaide-born twin filmmakers, Danny and Michael Philippou, who are making their feature-length directorial debut.

Damn, that’s one hell of a debut.

When Will Talk To Me Be Released?

Talk To Me is slated to be released in US cinemas on July 28th. Unfortunately, no Australian release date has been announced just yet (the AUDACITY).

When it is, I’ll see all you horror sick fucks there — get ready to scream ya guts out.