Taika Waititi & Rita Ora’s Wedding Footage Is Here Proving We Were All Wrong About The Nuptials

I enjoy love as much as the next person but I also hate being wrong — and it turns out we all were when it came to Taika Waititi and Rita Ora‘s wedding.

Never-before-seen photos of the pair’s nuptials were released via Vogue today and would you look at that, the pair were married at their Los Angeles home and not London as media (including us!!!) previously reported.

Waititi and Ora shared their thoughts about the media rumour mill with Vogue for their one-year anniversary (August 4).

“It’s actually been quite entertaining for us to see the different stories people made up and all the while getting to keep it to ourselves,” Ora told Vogue.

“And, I love that we now get to share what really happened—and to do it on our one year anniversary no less!” Ora added.

“It wasn’t in London or in France like everyone reported,” Taika said. “It was in L.A. with a small group of friends.”

Image Source: Instagram / @vogueweddings

It was definitely an intimate occasion, with the pair telling Vogue only “about eight people” as well as “parents on Zoom” were there for the wedding.

Waititi’s bestie Jemaine Clement flew all the way from New Zealand to be in attendance, which is fucking far.

What’s that, you want more details? Fine. Here’s one I personally love: Ora proposed to Waititi just a few weeks before their L.A. nuptials.

Image Source: Instagram / @vogueweddings

“Rita proposed to me, and I said ‘yes’ instantly,” Waititi said. Amazing. Stunning. More of this tbh.

See the photos by Vogue photographer Jack Gorlin here — including a cake that says “We’re married bitches” without a comma — and read more about the day itself over on Vogue.

Oh, a music video for Ora’s “You & I” track was also just released featuring a bunch of footage from the day and I don’t want to say it, but suddenly this big reveal is starting to make more sense.

Ain’t love grand.