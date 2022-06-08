Everyone’s favourite unusual celebrity pairing — UK singer Rita Ora and NZ director and actor Taika Waititi — are rumoured to be tying the knot real fkn soon. Will we soon be listening to bops by Rita Waititi? Watching movies directed by Taika Ora? Much to think about right here.

A source close to the couple told The Sun that the pair will be tying the knot in London with a “low-key ceremony” featuring many an A-list celebrity on the guest list.

According to the anonymous tea-spiller, the duo is waiting for their commitments to come to completion before they join as one in holy matrimony.

For Rita, that was The Voice Australia (which finished in May) and for Taika, it’s a whole smorgasbord of movies he has to film and do press for. A couple who stays busy stays winning.

“This isn’t about them doing a big showy thing and crowing about it beforehand,” the source told The Sun.

“It’s just about them being in love and deciding the time is right to formalise their relationship. They couldn’t be happier. They didn’t do a whole, ‘Will you marry me?’ thing and an Instagram post.

“There’s no ring or big build-up. They just got closer and closer and eventually said to each other almost simultaneously, ‘I want to marry you.'”

According to the source, Taika constantly refers to Rita as “wifey” and “chats about how he’s going to be her first and last husband.” Sure thing, buddy.

“Everyone around them downplays it as flirty banter, but [Rita is] definitely hoping he’s for real.”

Taika was previously married to film producer Chelsea Winstanley. The pair quietly separated in 2018 without much fanfare or announcement.

Just before the split, Winstanley gave an interview with the New Zealand Herald about how she wants to be seen as more than Taika’s wife.

“I’m just sick of women portrayed as living in the shadow of their partners, that’s all. I made one film with him, I was a filmmaker before I met him and I continue to do my own stuff,” she said.

“His films hang on his irreverence. Mine are not like that. I couldn’t make a film like him. That’s not where I’m coming from, and I’m trying to take ownership of that.”

Together the pair share two daughters, Matewa Kiritapu (6) and Te Hinekāhu (10).