Sydney Sweeney Claps Back After Hollywood Producer Said She Was ‘Not Pretty’ & ‘Couldn’t Act’

Sydney Sweeney is clapping back at a Hollywood producer for criticising her looks and her acting abilities.

Carol Baum — who is known for her work on Father of the Bride and Buffy the Vampire Slayer — absolutely blasted the 26-year-old actress this week.

“There’s an actress who everybody loves now — Sydney Sweeney,” Baum told Janet Maslin, a film critic for the New York Times.

“I don’t get Sydney Sweeney. I was watching on the plane Sydney Sweeney’s movie [Anyone But You] because I wanted to watch it. I wanted to know who she is and why everybody was talking about her.”

Carol Baum (centre) with Lucas Foster and Jake Gyllenhaal at the premiere of “The Good Girl” in 2002. (Image: Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

“I watched this unwatchable movie — sorry to people who love this movie — a romantic comedy where they hate each other,” Baum continued, before referencing the class she teaches at the USC School of Cinematic Arts.

“I said to my class, ‘Explain this girl to me. She’s not pretty, she can’t act. Why is she so hot?”

Quite frankly the statement is laughable because I can’t think of anyone in the current Hollywood scene that ticks the boxes of conventional beauty more than Miss Sydney Sweeney.

YOOHOO ARE WE LOOKING AT THE SAME WOMAN? (Image: Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

Sweeney and her camp were not going to take this (incorrect) sledge lying down.

“How sad that a woman in the position to share her expertise and experience chooses instead to attack another woman,” a rep for Sweeney fired back.

“If that’s what she’s learned in her decades in the industry and feels is appropriate to teach to her students, that’s shameful. To unjustly disparage a fellow female producer speaks volumes about Ms Baum’s character.”

TELL EM’!!!!!!

Since making the shitty comments, Baum told TMZ that she’s very regretful of her comments and doesn’t usually talk shit about an actor in public. She’s also claimed to be getting a heap of hate mail which is never okay.

Do it in private like we all do, Carol!!!!!