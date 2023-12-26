Calling All Romance & Smut Readers! Here’s How You Can Literally Get Free Unlimited E-Books Today

Have you been using this Gooch week to delve into the depths of your favourite romance books? The stuff with plenty of faeries, evil spells and spicy scenes that have you fanning yourself in the living room? Good, I love that for you. If this is your idea of heaven, I have some news that will make your day. Today, you can get hundreds of spicy romance books for free from an author-led initiative called Stuff Your Kindle Day.

It sounds too good to be true but trust me, it’s legit — and backed by BookTok.

How does Stuff Your Kindle Day work?

On four specific dates each year authors select their books to be free for anyone to download and keep forever. That means you can genuinely load up your Kindle so you’ve got books ready to go throughout the whole year.

To find the books available, the kind people at Romance Bookworms have compiled a comprehensive and very well-organised list of books made available to download for free. Not only are the romance books divided into sub-categories and tropes, but each title also has a little blurb.

You can find this gorgeously extensive list HERE.

How I look when I’m reading shit like, “She gasped as he revealed his quivering member. Impressive yet understated. Who would have thought Cyprian possessed such a sword in — as well as out — of his pants” or I don’t know, something like that. (Image: Getty)

Once you’ve found a bunch of titles that pique your interest and your inner horndog, open up the Amazon store in your web browser (this is important!!!). There, you’ll see that the books should be free to buy and they’ll be added to your virtual bookshelf. If you do it on the Kindle app itself it doesn’t work so open up your laptop for this one, pals.

There is an option which says “Kindle Unlimited” but that’s a whole other ball game so make sure you’re buying the books instead of clicking on that big ‘ole yellow button.

When is it?

Stuff Your Kindle Day happens four times a year. This year, the dates were March 31, June 30, September 20 and finally December 27.

If you’re not a romance fan, don’t worry. There’s also a similar event for mystery lovers (that’s me!!!) kicking off on January 25, 2024, thanks to the Cozy Mystery Book Club.



How many books can I download during Stuff Your Kindle Day?

Incredible news for you, bestie. The limit does not exist.

That means you can download as many sexy little novels as your heart desires. But be warned, it is possible to download too many and face some serious choice paralysis.

Is Stuff Your Kindle Day only for people with Kindles?

This is the best bit! Stuff Your Kindle Day isn’t just for people with Kindles. You can download the books and read it on whatever your preferred e-book reader is. Whether it’s Apple Books or Google Play apps, it all works.

All you need to do is create an Amazon account so you can download the titles and bob’s ya uncle.

Well, there you have it! Happy reading everyone!!!!