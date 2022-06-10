A few of the Stranger Things kids have been hooning around the traps to promote the new season of the hit Netflix show recently and now they’ve been spotted in Melbourne. They’re mixing in with us plebs (bless ’em) and getting some culture in while they’re in town — specifically Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson) who hit up Rising Festival.

I spotted sweet Dusty-buns at the festival’s sprawling outdoor event The Wilds on Thursday night where he got his skates on and hit the ice. He wasn’t even the type to close down the rink in the belly of Sidney Myer Music Bowl to have an exclusive skate without people getting around like newborn fawns using their legs for the first time.

Why yes that is Dustin from Stranger Things ice skating beneath giant weird inflatable art at @risingmelbourne pic.twitter.com/znbh1h1D9y — corgi (@courtwhip) June 9, 2022

Nope, just right in there with everyone else and blending in with the crowds. Gotta respect that.

READ MORE We Met The Stranger Things Cast While They Were In Aus & They Told Us All About S4 Volume 2

I spotted the Netflix star while I was waiting for my own session on the ice and it wasn’t until I saw him slowly glide past a couple of times before I realised who he was.

Look at him go 🥹 pic.twitter.com/yPUdzwPrie — corgi (@courtwhip) June 10, 2022

Gaten/Dustin was slowly making his way around the rinky-dink with a young gal who looks terribly like Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), who is also in Melbourne on the press tour. I couldn’t 100% confirm it but god damn I’m sad the Night Chorus choir didn’t bust out “Running Up That Hill” as a nod to the quietly special guests.

READ MORE All The Sneaky Little Easter Eggs You Prob Missed When Bingeing Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 1

I don’t know how long the Stranger Things cast will be in Melbourne for but keep your eyes peeled over the long weekend because you might just spy the Stranger Things cast getting around.

Please can someone take them to the footy? I deeply need to see them trying to roost a torp at a post-game kick to kick.