I hope you’re ready to hunker down because Stan just dropped its list of shows coming June and hoo boy, there are some absolute treats.

One of the biggest highlights is Everything I Know About Love, based on Dolly Alderton’s memoir of the same name. The entire season will drop on June 8, so it’s perfect for bingewatching.

You can suss more details about the show here.

Then a reimagining of Russell T. Davies‘ iconic British ’90s series Queer As Folk will hit screens on June 10 and I for one cannot wait.

This iteration of the show is set in New Orleans and follows a group of friends whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy. The show’ll feature appearances from icons like Kim Cattrall and Juliette Lewis.

Other new titles hitting Stan in June include Becoming Elizabeth, The Midwich Cuckoos and The Lazarus Project. Plus there are new seasons of Rutherford Falls and P-Valley. An absolute bucketload to sink your teeth into!

You can check out the full schedule — and plan your binge-watching — below.

1/6/2022

13 Assassins

Absolutely Anything

Another Year

Blessed

Bright Young Things

Creation

You’re Next

2/6/2022

The Midwich Cuckoos: Season 1 — Premiere

The Black Balloon

Dot: Season 1

Land of Mine

Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health

LOL

3/6/2022

Hacks: Season 2, Episodes 7 & 8 – Final

Croods Family Tree: Season 1, Episodes 14-19 – Premiere

Walker: Season 2, Episode 17

P-Valley: Season 2, Episode 1 – Premiere

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 7, Episode 4

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked: Season 7, Episode 4

Girls5Eva: Season 2, Episode 7

Paranormal Activity

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1 & 2

Escape From Planet Earth

Saving Santa

4/6/2022

Joker

Buried

Kiki, Love to Love

Diego Maradona

5/6/2022

Gaslit: Season 1, Episode 7

Thelma

The Spy Who Never Dies

Charlie and the Chocolate

Factory

Second Act

6/6/2022

Billy the Kid: Season 1, Episode 8 – Final

After

Drag Race España: Season 2, Episode 11 – Final

Darkland

7/6/2022

La Linea Invisible: Season 1 – Premiere

Champions

Go! (2020)

8/6/2022

Everything I Know About Love: Season 1 – Premiere

Hamish and Andy’s Perfect Holiday

True Story with Hamish and Andy: Season 1 & 2

Cheri

9/6/2022

Devil’s Knot

Mile 22

Hopelessly Devout

10/6/2022

Queer As Folk: Season 1 – Premiere

Paddles The Huggable Polar Bear: Season 1, Part 1 & 2 – Premiere

Walker: Season 2, Episode 18

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 7, Episode 5

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked: Season 7, Episode 5

Girls5Eva: Season 2, Episode 8 – Final

The Switch (2010)

Hey Duggee: Season 3, Part 2

11/6/2022

Hustlers (2019)

The Florida Project

La Quietud (The Quietude)

12/6/2022

Gaslit: Season 1, Episode 8 – Final

Becoming Elizabeth: Season 1, Episode 1 – Premiere

P – Valley: Season 2, Episode 2

Witching And Bitching

Semi Pro

13/6/2022

Hunger

Midway

14/6/2022

Make Me Famous

The Mighty Boosh – A Journey Through Time and Space

The Dinner (I nostri ragazzi)

Five Feet Apart

15/6/2022

The Justice of Bunny King

Love

Birds

Get Hard

16/6/2022

The Lazarus Project: Season 1 – Premiere

Adrift (2017)

Sami Blood

17/6/2022

Walker: Season 2, Episode 19

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 7, Episode 6

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked: Season 7, Episode 6

Rutherford Falls: Season 2 – Premiere

Machete Kills

The Wiggles: Big Ballet Day

The Aliens: Season 1

Go Jetters: Season 3, Part 2

Jamie Johnson: Season 1 & 2

18/6/2022

The Gentlemen

Only God Forgives

My Masterpiece

Sir Chris Hoy: From Velodrome to Le Mans

19/6/2022

Becoming Elizabeth: Season 1, Episode 2

P-Valley: Season 2, Episode 3

Once

Magari (If Only)

Child’s Play (2019)

20/6/2022

Never Gonna Snow Again

12 Strong

21/6/2022

Eagle Vs Shark

22/6/2022

Astrid: Season 2 – Premiere

Triangle

I’m Your Man

21 Bridges

23/6/2022

Doctor Doctor: Season 5

Starter for 10

24/6/2022

Walker: Season 2, Episode 20 – Final

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 7, Episode 7

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

Untucked: Season 7, Episode 7

Littlest Pet Shop: Season 3

Littlest Pet Shop: A World Of Our Own

Transformers Prime: Season 3 & Predacons Rising Special

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Seasons 7-9

Transformers: Rescue Bots: Season 4

Angel Has Fallen

May God Save Us

25/6/2022

Ugly Dolls

Missing Link

Rambo: Last Blood!

Killers (2010)

No Kids

26/6/2022

Becoming Elizabeth: Season 1, Episode 3

P-Valley: Season 2, Episode 4

Infamous

Indivisible

Hellboy (2019)

27/6/2022

The Dune

The Hurt Locker

28/6/2022

Coriolanus

I Can Quit Whenever I Want: Masterclass

Midsommar

29/6/2022

The Peanut Butter Falcon

Wishlist

30/6/2022

Wild Target

Clash of the Titans (2010)

Wrath of the Titans

This Time with Alan Partridge: Season 2

Fireman Sam: Season 1

Plenty of good sweet content to cuddle up with on these long, cold winter nights.