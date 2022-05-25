I hope you’re ready to hunker down because Stan just dropped its list of shows coming June and hoo boy, there are some absolute treats.
One of the biggest highlights is Everything I Know About Love, based on Dolly Alderton’s memoir of the same name. The entire season will drop on June 8, so it’s perfect for bingewatching.
You can suss more details about the show here.
Then a reimagining of Russell T. Davies‘ iconic British ’90s series Queer As Folk will hit screens on June 10 and I for one cannot wait.
This iteration of the show is set in New Orleans and follows a group of friends whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy. The show’ll feature appearances from icons like Kim Cattrall and Juliette Lewis.
Other new titles hitting Stan in June include Becoming Elizabeth, The Midwich Cuckoos and The Lazarus Project. Plus there are new seasons of Rutherford Falls and P-Valley. An absolute bucketload to sink your teeth into!
You can check out the full schedule — and plan your binge-watching — below.
1/6/2022
13 Assassins
Absolutely Anything
Another Year
Blessed
Bright Young Things
Creation
You’re Next
2/6/2022
The Midwich Cuckoos: Season 1 — Premiere
The Black Balloon
Dot: Season 1
Land of Mine
Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health
LOL
3/6/2022
Hacks: Season 2, Episodes 7 & 8 – Final
Croods Family Tree: Season 1, Episodes 14-19 – Premiere
Walker: Season 2, Episode 17
P-Valley: Season 2, Episode 1 – Premiere
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 7, Episode 4
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked: Season 7, Episode 4
Girls5Eva: Season 2, Episode 7
Paranormal Activity
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1 & 2
Escape From Planet Earth
Saving Santa
4/6/2022
Joker
Buried
Kiki, Love to Love
Diego Maradona
5/6/2022
Gaslit: Season 1, Episode 7
Thelma
The Spy Who Never Dies
Charlie and the Chocolate
Factory
Second Act
6/6/2022
Billy the Kid: Season 1, Episode 8 – Final
After
Drag Race España: Season 2, Episode 11 – Final
Darkland
7/6/2022
La Linea Invisible: Season 1 – Premiere
Champions
Go! (2020)
8/6/2022
Everything I Know About Love: Season 1 – Premiere
Hamish and Andy’s Perfect Holiday
True Story with Hamish and Andy: Season 1 & 2
Cheri
9/6/2022
Devil’s Knot
Mile 22
Hopelessly Devout
10/6/2022
Queer As Folk: Season 1 – Premiere
Paddles The Huggable Polar Bear: Season 1, Part 1 & 2 – Premiere
Walker: Season 2, Episode 18
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 7, Episode 5
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked: Season 7, Episode 5
Girls5Eva: Season 2, Episode 8 – Final
The Switch (2010)
Hey Duggee: Season 3, Part 2
11/6/2022
Hustlers (2019)
The Florida Project
La Quietud (The Quietude)
12/6/2022
Gaslit: Season 1, Episode 8 – Final
Becoming Elizabeth: Season 1, Episode 1 – Premiere
P – Valley: Season 2, Episode 2
Witching And Bitching
Semi Pro
13/6/2022
Hunger
Midway
14/6/2022
Make Me Famous
The Mighty Boosh – A Journey Through Time and Space
The Dinner (I nostri ragazzi)
Five Feet Apart
15/6/2022
The Justice of Bunny King
Love
Birds
Get Hard
16/6/2022
The Lazarus Project: Season 1 – Premiere
Adrift (2017)
Sami Blood
17/6/2022
Walker: Season 2, Episode 19
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 7, Episode 6
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked: Season 7, Episode 6
Rutherford Falls: Season 2 – Premiere
Machete Kills
The Wiggles: Big Ballet Day
The Aliens: Season 1
Go Jetters: Season 3, Part 2
Jamie Johnson: Season 1 & 2
18/6/2022
The Gentlemen
Only God Forgives
My Masterpiece
Sir Chris Hoy: From Velodrome to Le Mans
19/6/2022
Becoming Elizabeth: Season 1, Episode 2
P-Valley: Season 2, Episode 3
Once
Magari (If Only)
Child’s Play (2019)
20/6/2022
Never Gonna Snow Again
12 Strong
21/6/2022
Eagle Vs Shark
22/6/2022
Astrid: Season 2 – Premiere
Triangle
I’m Your Man
21 Bridges
23/6/2022
Doctor Doctor: Season 5
Starter for 10
24/6/2022
Walker: Season 2, Episode 20 – Final
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 7, Episode 7
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
Untucked: Season 7, Episode 7
Littlest Pet Shop: Season 3
Littlest Pet Shop: A World Of Our Own
Transformers Prime: Season 3 & Predacons Rising Special
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Seasons 7-9
Transformers: Rescue Bots: Season 4
Angel Has Fallen
May God Save Us
25/6/2022
Ugly Dolls
Missing Link
Rambo: Last Blood!
Killers (2010)
No Kids
26/6/2022
Becoming Elizabeth: Season 1, Episode 3
P-Valley: Season 2, Episode 4
Infamous
Indivisible
Hellboy (2019)
27/6/2022
The Dune
The Hurt Locker
28/6/2022
Coriolanus
I Can Quit Whenever I Want: Masterclass
Midsommar
29/6/2022
The Peanut Butter Falcon
Wishlist
30/6/2022
Wild Target
Clash of the Titans (2010)
Wrath of the Titans
This Time with Alan Partridge: Season 2
Fireman Sam: Season 1
Plenty of good sweet content to cuddle up with on these long, cold winter nights.
More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV
-
Stan Dropped The Trailer For Everything I Know About Love AKA How To Survive Yr Messy Twenties
-
Jump On Yr Bucking Bronco ‘Cos Stan’s Western Epic Yellowstone Has A Release Date For Season 5
-
We Copped The First Episode Of RHOBH & You’re Legit Not Ready For What’s About To Go Down
-
HELL YEAH: Walter And Jesse Are Back & Badder Than Ever In The Final Szn Of Better Call Saul