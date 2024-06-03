7 Of The Best New TV Shows To Stream In June 2024 If You Crave Some Serious Couch Time

It’s officially June, my friends, and that means it’s also officially winter. Time to whip out the blankies and do your best impression of the grandparents in Charlie And The Chocolate Factory who are lazy pieces of shit who never get out of bed.

Well, that’s what I’ll be doing. Aside from work, I guess.

This is sooooo me and my friends in winter coded. (Image: Charlie And The Chocolate Factory)

So here are my recommendations for the hottest titles that are hitting streaming platforms this month.

1. Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 9

Okay, I know, I’m like a broken fucking record. But if you haven’t given Below Deck a chance, now is the time to do so, my friends.

If you haven’t come across the A+ reality show before, it follows a crew working on a luxury superyacht for an entire season. From the onslaught of demanding guests to the inevitable romances happening between the crew, there’s plenty of drama to keep gossip-hungry viewers occupied.

Below Deck Mediterranean is back for a ninth season with Captain Sandy Yawn at the helm. She’ll also be joined by Below Deck Down Under and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here favourite chief stewardess Aesha Scott, who has labelled this season as “the hardest management situation” of her career to date. While that’s rough stuff for Aesha, as a Below Deck enthusiast, I can guarantee that the more drama happening between the crew, the better the season is.

Below Deck Mediterranean will drop on Hayu on June 4.

2. Bridgerton Season 3, Part Two

We’ve all seen Bridgerton, Season Three, Part One by now, but I think I speak for all of us when I say we’re BURNING for Part Two. My loins hunger for the mirror scene, and any other scenes between Penelope (Nichola Coughlan) and Colin (Luke Newton) that might create a scandal amongst the ton.

Bridgerton, Season Three, Part Two drops on Netflix at 5pm AEST on June 13. Yahoo!



READ MORE 7 TV Shows Like Bridgerton If You Burn For More Horny Period Dramas

3. House of the Dragon, Season 2

House Of The Dragon — the prequel series set 200 years before Game Of Thrones — is back for another fire-filled season based on George R.R. Martin‘s novel Fire & Blood. The show follows the Targaryen family, focusing on the war between Rhaenyra (Emma D’Darcy) and her half-brother Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney).

Because Season One seemed to follow the events of the book pretty much to the letter, fans of the series believe that Season Two will follow suit. Neato!!!

House Of The Dragon, Season Two, will hit BINGE on Monday, June 17.

4. Iron Chef

It may not be a new show, but it is a classic that I’d like to bring to your attention — the Japanese cooking show Iron Chef.

Iron Chef was one of my favourite shows as a kid that had a direct impact on my love of cooking. It was the brilliant precursor to the many, many cooking shows we watch today.

Launching in 1993, the reality show featured a cook-off between a guest chef and a decorated resident “Iron Chef”. In each episode, the chefs have a timed cooking battle and have to utilise one special ingredient in each one of their dishes. The winner either earned, or retained, the coveted title of Iron Chef.



SO GOOD!!!!

What made it even better was the incredibly flamboyant host Takeshi Kaga who wore gorgeously bright colours and really put his whole bussy into every intro on the show. The original series ran from 1993 to 1999, but then it was brought back in 2012.

After accidentally binging this series all weekend, I can report that it still fkn holds up.

If you want to take a walk down memory lane, you can catch Season Seven of Iron Chef on PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION.

5. We Are Lady Parts, Season 2

We Are Lady Parts is a British sitcom which follows an all-female Muslim punk band named Lady Parts as they try to make the big time. The story is told through the perspective of inherently dorky microbiology student and lead guitar player Amina (Anjana Vasan) whose duality is what makes her perspective so much fun.

In Season Two, the band is finally starting to gain some traction in the scene. It’s time for them to record an album but they’re struggling to find the cashola for studio time. As their star is on the rise, the gals have to walk that delicate tightrope of selling out and becoming actually successful.

The series stars Anjana Vasan, Sarah Kameela Impey, Juliette Motamed and Faith Omole.

You can catch We Are Lady Parts Season One and Two on Stan.

6. Worst Roommate Ever, Season 2

We’ve all had shit roommates. You know, the ones who leave piles of dishes in the sink, or never, ever clean the bathroom. But watching Netflix’s Worst Roommate Ever has me thanking my lucky stars that the worst thing I had to deal with was a mouldy bathroom.

The series outlines the harrowing tales of roommates that seem harmless at first, but then turn into nightmares. These stories are unsettling and creepy and I can’t get enough.

You can watch Season One and Two of Worst Roommate Ever on Netflix.

6. My Son Jeffrey: The Dahmer Family Tapes

In recent years, there have been a bunch of documentaries exploring the absolutely terrifying acts performed by serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. My Son Jeffrey: The Dahmer Family Tapes is no different. However, this documentary series features recordings of conversations between Dahmer and his father Lionel. With the addition of family home videos, we get a closer look into the life of a vicious cannibal killer, from childhood to his death in prison.

You can watch My Son Jeffrey: The Dahmer Family Tapes on Paramount+ from June 7.

7. The Bear, Season 3

And finally, the show that I am most excited for — The Bear.

While I may be an out and proud Jeremy Allen White enthusiast, I promise that’s not the only reason I’m cheering for joy that The Bear, Season Three is coming out this June. It’s genuinely one of the most compelling, beautifully shot and written dramas I’ve seen over the last few years.

This season kicks off as Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and Sydney (Ayo Edibiri) open their new fancy restaurant called The Bear. It’s a far cry from their casual sandwich shop. This time around, they’re going for fine dining and Carmy expects the absolute best from the staff. But of course, it’s a scenario bound to cause a lot of tension.

Want to know more about the new season? We’ve got all of the juicy deets here.

The Bear, Season Three will be available on Disney+ on June 27.

Well, there you have it. Happy streaming everybody!!!! Catch you next month for a whole new list of captivating titles to keep you occupied.