It’s time to re-enter your Keanu Reeves stan era — if you ever left that is — ‘cos a bunch of new content is dropping on Stan in July including all three Matrix flicks AND John Wick. We’re eating well this winter my friends.

There’s also a bucketload of hot new originals coming to Stan, including a new season of Drag Race: Down Under which is fkn exciting.

And if you can’t get enough Drag Race, season two of Canada’s Drag Race is dropping this July too, while Drag Race France and Drag Race: All Stars season seven are both ongoing.

Plus Stan’s the only place to catch the final six episodes of Better Call Saul. It’s dropping on July 12 and there’ll be new eps every Tuesday.

There’s a whole host of new shows coming exclusively to Stan, including The Resort. It’s based on a married couple celebrating their ten year anniversary on a tropical vacay when they get dragged into a fifteen year old unsolved mystery. Consider me hooked.

Another is Raised by Refugees, which is written by New Zealand comedian Pax Assadi and is based on his childhood in the early noughties.

There’s also the new Stan original film Nude Tuesday, UK cybercrime drama show The Undeclared War and new eps of Bridge and Tunnel, which follows a bunch of college grads in 1980s Long Island.

And of course there’s John Wick, The Matrix, The Matrix: Reloaded and The Matrix: Revolutions for that Keanu marathon.

Crack out the hot chocolate and fluffy blankets and get settled in friends. Stan’s whole July schedule is patiently awaiting you below.

1/7/2022

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Season 2, Episodes 20-26 — Premiere

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 7, Episode 8

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked: Season 7, Episode 8

Raised by Refugees: Season 1 — Premiere

The Undeclared War: Season 1 — Premiere

Drag Race France: Season 1, Episode 2

The Fate of the Furious

Ride Like A Girl

Power Rangers Dino Charge: Seasons 1-2

Louis Theroux: Selling Sex

Horrible Histories: Staggering Storytellers

Horrible Histories: The Grisly Great Fire Of London

2/7/2022

The Dinner

Dakar-Madness in the Desert

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

3/7/2022

Becoming Elizabeth: Season 1, Episode 4

P-Valley: Season 2, Episode 5

Wash My Soul in the River’s Flow

Show Dogs

4/7/2022

Top Gear: Season 32, Episode 5 — Final

Insidious

Aniara

5/7/2022

Birdgirl: Season 2, Episode 4

The Night We Called It A Day

I Love You Phillip Morris

Out Stealing Horses

6/7/2022

Murderous Fever: Season 1 — Premiere

I, Tonya

The Hateful Eight

Chlorine

7/7/2022

Nude Tuesday — Premiere

On the Road

Embrace of the Serpent

8/7/2022

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 7, Episode 9

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked: Season 7, Episode 9

Drag Race France: Season 1, Episode 3

Sicario: Day Of The Soldado

Sanditon: Season 1

Journey to the Centre of the Earth

9/7/2022

Paranoia

The Road

Rallying — The Killer Years

10/7/2022

Becoming Elizabeth: Season 1, Episode 5

P-Valley: Season 2, Episode 6

Beastly

11/7/2022

Bridge and Tunnel: Season 2, Episode 1 — Premiere

Suburban Mayhem

The Fence

12/7/2022

Better Call Saul: Season 6, Episode 8 — Midseason Premiere

Birdgirl: Season 2, Episode 5

Girl With A Pearl Earring

The Bar

13/7/2022

The Tender Hook

Naples In Veils

14/7/2022

Secret Enemies: Season 1 — Premiere

Defending The Guilty: Season 1

Claire Darling

15/7/2022

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 7, Episode 10

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked: Season 7, Episode 10

Canada’s Drag Race: Season 3, Episode 1 — Premiere

Drag Race France: Season 1, Episode 4

The Walker

Blade

Blade II

Blade: Trinity

16/7/2022

The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants

John Wick

17/7/2022

Becoming Elizabeth: Season 1, Episode 6

Not Suitable For Children

18/7/2022

Bridge and Tunnel: Season 2, Episode 2

Queen Of The Damned

I Feel Good

19/7/2022

Better Call Saul: Season 6, Episode 9

Birdgirl: Season 2, Episode 6 — Final

Greetings From Tim Buckley

Common Blood

20/7/2022

Tiger Mafia — Premiere

The Goddess of Fortune

A Friendly Tale

21/7/2022

Infinitely Polar Bear

Charlie and Lola: Season 1 & 2

The Thing About Pam: Season 1

22/7/2022

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 7, Episode 11

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked: Season 7, Episode 11

Canada’s Drag Race: Season 3, Episode 2

Drag Race France: Season 1, Episode 5

A Simple Favour

American Hustle

23/7/2022

Let Me In

Muriel’s Wedding

Connie & Carla

24/7/2022

P-Valley: Season 2, Episode 7

The Worst Person In The World

Analyse That

Analyse This

25/7/2022

Bridge and Tunnel: Season 2, Episode 3

Fabian: Going to the Dogs

Next Door

26/7/2022

Better Call Saul: Season 6, Episode 10

30 Days of Night

The Chess Player

27/7/2022

Underbelly: Vanishing Act: Season 1

Breath

Gossip

Don’t Stop Me Now

28/7/2022

Remember: Season 1 — Premiere

Alex & Eve

The Matrix

The Matrix: Reloaded

The Matrix: Revolutions

Comeback

29/7/2022

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 7, Episode 12 — Finale

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked: Season 7, Episode 12 — Final

The Resort: Season 1, Episodes 1-3 — Premiere

The Bodyguard

Drag Race France: Season 1, Episode 6

Canada’s Drag Race: Season 3, Episode 3

That’s Not Cheating

30/7/2022

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under: Season 2, Episode 1 — Premiere

The Wolf Of Wall Street

No Filter

31/7/2022

Becoming Elizabeth: Season 1, Episode 7

P-Valley: Season 2, Episode 8

The Crazies

I Can Quit Whenever I Want 3

There you have it: the ultimate bingeing watchlist.