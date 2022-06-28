It’s time to re-enter your Keanu Reeves stan era — if you ever left that is — ‘cos a bunch of new content is dropping on Stan in July including all three Matrix flicks AND John Wick. We’re eating well this winter my friends.
There’s also a bucketload of hot new originals coming to Stan, including a new season of Drag Race: Down Under which is fkn exciting.
And if you can’t get enough Drag Race, season two of Canada’s Drag Race is dropping this July too, while Drag Race France and Drag Race: All Stars season seven are both ongoing.
Plus Stan’s the only place to catch the final six episodes of Better Call Saul. It’s dropping on July 12 and there’ll be new eps every Tuesday.
There’s a whole host of new shows coming exclusively to Stan, including The Resort. It’s based on a married couple celebrating their ten year anniversary on a tropical vacay when they get dragged into a fifteen year old unsolved mystery. Consider me hooked.
Another is Raised by Refugees, which is written by New Zealand comedian Pax Assadi and is based on his childhood in the early noughties.
There’s also the new Stan original film Nude Tuesday, UK cybercrime drama show The Undeclared War and new eps of Bridge and Tunnel, which follows a bunch of college grads in 1980s Long Island.
And of course there’s John Wick, The Matrix, The Matrix: Reloaded and The Matrix: Revolutions for that Keanu marathon.
Crack out the hot chocolate and fluffy blankets and get settled in friends. Stan’s whole July schedule is patiently awaiting you below.
1/7/2022
Madagascar: A Little Wild: Season 2, Episodes 20-26 — Premiere
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 7, Episode 8
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked: Season 7, Episode 8
Raised by Refugees: Season 1 — Premiere
The Undeclared War: Season 1 — Premiere
Drag Race France: Season 1, Episode 2
The Fate of the Furious
Ride Like A Girl
Power Rangers Dino Charge: Seasons 1-2
Louis Theroux: Selling Sex
Horrible Histories: Staggering Storytellers
Horrible Histories: The Grisly Great Fire Of London
2/7/2022
The Dinner
Dakar-Madness in the Desert
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
3/7/2022
Becoming Elizabeth: Season 1, Episode 4
P-Valley: Season 2, Episode 5
Wash My Soul in the River’s Flow
Show Dogs
4/7/2022
Top Gear: Season 32, Episode 5 — Final
Insidious
Aniara
5/7/2022
Birdgirl: Season 2, Episode 4
The Night We Called It A Day
I Love You Phillip Morris
Out Stealing Horses
6/7/2022
Murderous Fever: Season 1 — Premiere
I, Tonya
The Hateful Eight
Chlorine
7/7/2022
Nude Tuesday — Premiere
On the Road
Embrace of the Serpent
8/7/2022
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 7, Episode 9
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked: Season 7, Episode 9
Drag Race France: Season 1, Episode 3
Sicario: Day Of The Soldado
Sanditon: Season 1
Journey to the Centre of the Earth
9/7/2022
Paranoia
The Road
Rallying — The Killer Years
10/7/2022
Becoming Elizabeth: Season 1, Episode 5
P-Valley: Season 2, Episode 6
Beastly
11/7/2022
Bridge and Tunnel: Season 2, Episode 1 — Premiere
Suburban Mayhem
The Fence
12/7/2022
Better Call Saul: Season 6, Episode 8 — Midseason Premiere
Birdgirl: Season 2, Episode 5
Girl With A Pearl Earring
The Bar
13/7/2022
The Tender Hook
Naples In Veils
14/7/2022
Secret Enemies: Season 1 — Premiere
Defending The Guilty: Season 1
Claire Darling
15/7/2022
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 7, Episode 10
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked: Season 7, Episode 10
Canada’s Drag Race: Season 3, Episode 1 — Premiere
Drag Race France: Season 1, Episode 4
The Walker
Blade
Blade II
Blade: Trinity
16/7/2022
The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants
John Wick
17/7/2022
Becoming Elizabeth: Season 1, Episode 6
Not Suitable For Children
18/7/2022
Bridge and Tunnel: Season 2, Episode 2
Queen Of The Damned
I Feel Good
19/7/2022
Better Call Saul: Season 6, Episode 9
Birdgirl: Season 2, Episode 6 — Final
Greetings From Tim Buckley
Common Blood
20/7/2022
Tiger Mafia — Premiere
The Goddess of Fortune
A Friendly Tale
21/7/2022
Infinitely Polar Bear
Charlie and Lola: Season 1 & 2
The Thing About Pam: Season 1
22/7/2022
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 7, Episode 11
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked: Season 7, Episode 11
Canada’s Drag Race: Season 3, Episode 2
Drag Race France: Season 1, Episode 5
A Simple Favour
American Hustle
23/7/2022
Let Me In
Muriel’s Wedding
Connie & Carla
24/7/2022
P-Valley: Season 2, Episode 7
The Worst Person In The World
Analyse That
Analyse This
25/7/2022
Bridge and Tunnel: Season 2, Episode 3
Fabian: Going to the Dogs
Next Door
26/7/2022
Better Call Saul: Season 6, Episode 10
30 Days of Night
The Chess Player
27/7/2022
Underbelly: Vanishing Act: Season 1
Breath
Gossip
Don’t Stop Me Now
28/7/2022
Remember: Season 1 — Premiere
Alex & Eve
The Matrix
The Matrix: Reloaded
The Matrix: Revolutions
Comeback
29/7/2022
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 7, Episode 12 — Finale
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked: Season 7, Episode 12 — Final
The Resort: Season 1, Episodes 1-3 — Premiere
The Bodyguard
Drag Race France: Season 1, Episode 6
Canada’s Drag Race: Season 3, Episode 3
That’s Not Cheating
30/7/2022
RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under: Season 2, Episode 1 — Premiere
The Wolf Of Wall Street
No Filter
31/7/2022
Becoming Elizabeth: Season 1, Episode 7
P-Valley: Season 2, Episode 8
The Crazies
I Can Quit Whenever I Want 3
There you have it: the ultimate bingeing watchlist.
