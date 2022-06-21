YAAASS: Drag Race Down Under S2 has an official date, and we can now ru-veal it will premiere Saturday 30 July!

Stan shared the highly-anticipated news today and yes hunties, RuPaul will be returning to host.

“I am thrilled to produce and host a brand new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under,” Ru said. “We’ve only just begun to shine a worldwide spotlight on the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent of Australasian queens.”

Joining Ru, will be hosts from last season — Michelle Visage and Rhys Nicholson. There will, of course, be a star-studded guest judge panel — but all will be ruvealed in due course.

As for the queens competing, that is also safely locked away in the vault. But with the Drag Race Down Under S2 premiere fast approaching, I imagine we will be hearing about what contestants have been selected very soon.

The second season of Stan Original Series RuPaul‘s Drag Race Down Under will premiere On Saturday July 30, only on Stan. Season 1 is now streaming only on Stan.